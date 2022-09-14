Mood rings are back! Here’s where to buy them for as low as £3

From mini skirts to butterfly tops and low-rise jeans, Y2K is the trend revival that won't stop giving. Now, a complete blast from the past is taking over our shopping cart. Yep, that's right: Mood rings are back.

Remember those super cute chunky rings with a gem that would change colour depending on your mood? That's exactly what everyone is wearing this autumn, and they're even better than we ever anticipated. Even big brands like Astrid & Miyu, Claire's and ASOS have stocked up on the jewellery.

With everyone getting a bit spiritual and celestial, it's no surprise that these nostalgic rings have made their way back onto the scene. Our most cherished childhood jewellery is coming back with a vengeance, and we couldn't be happier.

Why do mood rings change colour?

Okay, we'll let you into a secret: these rings don't actually change because of your mood. We know, complete shock. How they actually work is by a change in the temperature, usually made by twisting rings or in different climates. The more you wear your ring, the more you'll be able to notice this change.

The real reason and way that these gems change are through the thermotropic liquid crystals inside them, that move depending on what temperature is around them. This will then reflect a different colour depending on the climate. Plus, they look super cool when they're changing in their technicolour ways.

This, however, doesn't take away from the fact that they can still technically reflect on you and the moods of the people around you because of your body temperature. With the colour-coded keys that often come with the rings, you can take a look into what the different colours mean. If you're particularly spiritual and connected to your crystals, you may find a pattern.

