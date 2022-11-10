Sad girl autumn is officially here (and it’s a whole vibe)

Ah, autumn is here. It's the era of Phoebe Bridgers playlists, the best scarves to wrap up around our necks and maybe a little one too many pumpkin-spiced lattes to drown our sorrows in (whilst binge-watching Twilight, of course).
Despite the name, we are absolutely thriving in sad girl autumn. Hibernation really is here.
Now, if you haven't already pulled out your Doc Marten boots or got your trusty oversized coat out of your wardrobe, then what have you been doing? The temp has dropped to what feels like arctic conditions and we are cancelling all plans for the foreseeable. The 'sad girl' aesthetic has taken over our lives in the best way, and soup-plus-toastie lunches have fully been integrated into our routines.
Important note: though we do love the cosy autumn vibes, sad girl autumn is a real thing and you may be feeling a little down as we head into the darker nights and colder months. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a common feeling of low moods in a seasonal pattern, also known as "winter depression". So, if you're feeling this way, it's good to know you're not alone.
TikTok and Instagram have shown us that sad girl autumn doesn't have to be so low though, and all the best things about the colder months can be just as enjoyable too. Stick on a Yankee Candle, curl up in a duvet puffer coat and get your mini ugg boots ready because we're in for a cosy ride.
Want to make the most of sad girl autumn? We've got the best fashion, wellness and self-care buys you won't want to forget - plus, then you have loads of excuses to stay in.
SHOP: Everything you need to nail the 'sad girl autumn' aesthetic
Your complete guide for a 'sad girl autumn' starter pack
There's something genius about a supersoft cosy scarf to get you through the winter months. A must-have.
Nothing says autumn more than dried flowers. Even better, you won't have to water them and they'll last forever.
With the colder weather coming in you'll definitely want to stock up on your mug collection. These hand-painted mugs from Typo are super cute and make staying in a little nicer.
Get slouchy with a cardigan that you can throw on whenever you need to layer this autumn.
There's nothing better than some fairy lights to make a bedroom or living room feel like home - make sure you get the warm white ones though, for the extra autumnal vibe.
boohoo has nailed it with this jumpsuit loungewear that tbh, would look just as good as outerwear too.
Light a candle and watch your worries melt away this autumn. This one's specifically made for calming and de-stressing, so it will really work when you need it.
The best way to nail the sad girl fashion is to cosy up with a long-line oversized coat - and we love this option from H&M (also available in brown and black). Throw on some white trainers and you're good to go.
There is nothing more sad-girl than putting on vinyl to mellow out to. Taylor Swift knew what she was doing bringing out a new album just in time for the season.
Hot water bottles are essential to make it through the season, and you won't feel so bad slothing out when you're costing up with your huggable sloth too - pst, get the matching sloth hand warmer (£10) for added cuteness.
Up your interior by switching in some new dark illustrations and prints - we love this one which is filled with the best of autumnal nature.
Face masks every night, because you deserve it.
If you haven't already got a pair of Dr Martens, now is the time and they'll last you basically forever.
Fluffy dressing gowns are a must-have for this season, and you'll never be able to get out of this extra-fluffy one from Boux Avenue.
Can anybody really survive autumn without a cosy throw?
If you really are feeling the sadness of sad girl autumn, it might be time to invest in a therapy lamp. Designed to improve energy and mood, it mimics sunlight to target winter blues.
A duvet coat? A hug in a jacket. Throw it on to the shops or go for effortless chic out and about because it's the perfect partner for the cold season.
Sad girl autumn is the perfect time to be drinking (lots of) wine. Red wine, to be exact.
Look after yourself this autumn with a wellness journal, giving you a little bit of light every day.
Beanies to go with your cosy coats and scarves. Need we say any more?
Autumn means throwing out the bright nail polish for nudes, browns and dark colours. We're okay with that - especially when Nails Inc give us them all in one.