Sad girl autumn is officially here (and it’s a whole vibe)

Ah, autumn is here. It's the era of Phoebe Bridgers playlists, the best scarves to wrap up around our necks and maybe a little one too many pumpkin-spiced lattes to drown our sorrows in (whilst binge-watching Twilight, of course).

Despite the name, we are absolutely thriving in sad girl autumn. Hibernation really is here.

Now, if you haven't already pulled out your Doc Marten boots or got your trusty oversized coat out of your wardrobe, then what have you been doing? The temp has dropped to what feels like arctic conditions and we are cancelling all plans for the foreseeable. The 'sad girl' aesthetic has taken over our lives in the best way, and soup-plus-toastie lunches have fully been integrated into our routines.

Important note: though we do love the cosy autumn vibes, sad girl autumn is a real thing and you may be feeling a little down as we head into the darker nights and colder months. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a common feeling of low moods in a seasonal pattern, also known as "winter depression". So, if you're feeling this way, it's good to know you're not alone.

TikTok and Instagram have shown us that sad girl autumn doesn't have to be so low though, and all the best things about the colder months can be just as enjoyable too. Stick on a Yankee Candle, curl up in a duvet puffer coat and get your mini ugg boots ready because we're in for a cosy ride.

Want to make the most of sad girl autumn? We've got the best fashion, wellness and self-care buys you won't want to forget - plus, then you have loads of excuses to stay in.

SHOP: Everything you need to nail the 'sad girl autumn' aesthetic