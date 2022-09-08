Love Island star accused of ‘not contributing a penny to son’ by ex-girlfriend

by Elena Angelides |

For the Love Island veterans amongst us – that is the devoted viewers since day dot (hiya 👋) – Luis Morrison needs no introduction. Unfortunately for him, neither do his rumoured playboy ways.

The Islander entered the villa in 2015 as one of the OG boys and came fourth place with Cally Jane Beach. The pair were together for two years, but split when their daughter, Vienna, was just 10 weeks old.

In the past, Cally called him out on Twitter for “not paying for” Vienna when she was a baby, “But going out on the p * ss”.

Now, Luis’ recent ex-girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth took to Instagram, claiming he hasn’t been contributing towards their eleven-month-old son, Romeo, since May.

Her comments served more flames than a fire pit recoupling.

“Can anyone help,” she wrote to her followers, in a bid for advice.

In the message, which has now been deleted, Chloe said she’s “owed £300 a month” since May, but Luis hasn’t been “contributing a penny,” despite claiming he earns “£10k a month.”

Chloe continued, asking sadly, “Is there anything I can do to get that money because my child has to live?”

Luis and Chloe first went relationship-public on the gram back in July 2020. Just over a year later, Romeo was born in October 2021.

Only, the pair went their separate ways in June this year, when Romeo was just nine months old. The reason for their split remains murky, but long distance and non-stop arguments are the word on the street.