Paige Thorne’s ‘jealousy’ over Tasha Ghouri revealed

Despite those pesky rumours that they’re no longer an item, Love Island’s Paige Thorne and Adam Collard are very much still together and they’re going from strength to strength on the outside world now that they’re officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

But, just weeks after they made it official, it seems Paige is keen for Adam to make another public declaration of love after their fellow Islanders Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page unveiled their matching tattoos.

It recently seemed as if Adam might follow in the footsteps of Tasha and Andrew when the heavily inked reality star was spotted going under the needle on Paige’s Instagram story, with the former paramedic captioning the post, “As if he’s getting my name x.”

Paige joked that Adam was getting a tattoo of her name ©Instagram/Paige Thorne

However, Adam later revealed that Paige was just joking and teased that she might have a touch of the green-eyed monster. He also admitted he’s reluctant to get another girl’s name tattooed after he was forced to cover up a ‘Z’ dedicated to ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott when they split.

“ [ Paige ] is really chuffed with how funny she thinks she is,” Adam told his followers.

“As much as she begged me and begged me. I have only had three girls name tattooed on me, it's a curse. We decided that is not going to be the one.

"I did get a tattoo, she was a bit jealous of Tasha and Andrew getting one."

Laughing off Adam’s claims, Paige replied, “No, we’re not saying that. It’s bullsh-t.”

This all comes after Adam was “attacked” while on a night out in Newcastle with Paige earlier this month. According to reports, were enjoying a drink with pals at Market Shaker bar when a group of men approached Adam and started behaving "aggressively".

A source told The Sun, "It happened shortly after midnight. Adam and Paige were just on a night, it wasn’t an official appearance or anything. Everyone was trying to crowd him and I think they were trying to crowd Paige and Adam wasn’t happy at all which was understandable. Then people started to rip his top off and it all kicked off.

“It’s no surprise he wanted to defend himself and was obviously looking out for Paige as well.”