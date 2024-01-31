Love Island EXCLUSIVE: Demi Jones exposes two Islanders with sexual tension and we had no clue

In case you haven't heard, heat's Under the Duvet is back and now you can listen to it in podcast form, and let us tell you, this pod is like pouring Love Island: All Stars tear directly into your ear canals. Not literally, because that would be very painful; although perhaps Toby Aromolaran might consider doing it to block out Georgia Steel's voice after what went down at Marry, Snog, Pie. Ooft. Shade rattle...

The first episode has been recorded and featured Love Island 2020 star turned All Star Demi Jones and her bestie (and ours) Shaughna Phillips, along with our very own Harriet Rose. The tea was tea-ing.

One particular juicy drop of goss was shared when Demi stunned the studio by revealing that two Islanders have some sizzling sexual chemistry going on – and for whatever reason, it's being kept from viewers.

Demi Jones ©©ITV

We wouldn't mind if said sexual tension tensing between two meh Islanders was being kept from us, but the two Islanders our Demi named are two individuals we would genuinely take the creamiest of pies to the face for. Get those minds out of the gutter.

Apparently, there is some serious sexual tension between Anton Danyluk and Kaz Kamwi. Take a minute.

Just imagine these two together for a minute. Imagine the wedding. Imagine heat's invite to the wedding...

Anton Danyluk ©©ITV

Despite being a tad unlucky with the opposite sex in the All Stars villa (although apparently not), Anton and Kaz are undeniably fan faves, so if this is going on, why the heck are we not seeing it on our screens? This is not the kind of ruthless editing we endorse, ITV.

Demi exclusively revealed to heatworld, "Kaz and Anton have the strongest sexual chemistry – you would not believe. They can't keep their hands off each other."

Kaz Kamwi ©©ITV

She continued, "[The girls] said to Kaz, 'What's going on? Why wouldn't you explore it with Anton?' and she's like, 'No, it's just a friendship, we just have such sexual chemistry.'"

We trust our Demi, which means this beautiful, modern-day fairytale and/or sexcapade story best start playing out on our screens soon. That's all we have to say on the matter.

For more Love Island goss from the latest dumped Islanders, make sure you listen to heat's Under the Duvet.