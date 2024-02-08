Love Island EXCLUSIVE: the BIZARRE reason the Islanders stopped sleeping in the bedroom

Sometimes we can't think of anything better than being on Love Island; free hols, hot villa mates, usually delicious food, cute outfits.

But then we have a chat with a dumped Islander and suddenly we're grateful for our homemade meals, access to social media and spending time with people who we have chosen to have in our lives.

love island all stars boys ©itv - love island

Case in point, a few contestants from the All Stars spin-off graced heat HQ - for Under the Duvet's podcast - with their presence and divulged some villa secrets that had us more than content with our cozy beds and peaceful homes.

'Messy' Mitch Taylor was a guest on the heat Under the Duvet podcast where he was joined by former bae Liberty Poole and OG Islander Hannah Elizabeth.

mitch and liberty ©itv

During their chat with Harriet Rose, the trio chatted about how the Islanders found themselves spending more time napping in the garden rather than the ACTUAL Love Island beds and what, pray tell, would cause them to do such a thing?

We guarantee that you will never guess the reason for the outdoor sleeping situation. You'll be as dumbfounded as we all were when Casey O'Gorman revealed the reason he called things off with Georgia Harrison, it's that level of random.

the islanders slept on beds outside ©itv - love island

"That cricket," Mitch cursed.

Yep, you read that right, a cricket; those six-legged insects nobody ever wants to come face to face with.

"As soon as the lights went out," Mitch explained, "It was like screaming."

That would be a strong no from us.

"On a speaker though, somewhere," Hannah added, "It was dead loud."

they slept outside and downstairs ©ITV - LOVE ISLAND

"I thought it was a fire alarm at first," Liberty piped up.

Why oh why did none of these Islanders think to go and hunt down said insect and and remove it from it's current home on the speaker? That way they could have enjoyed a decent nights sleep in the designated beds rather than outside battling the South African winds.

"Loads of people slept outside, loads of people downstairs," Hannah confessed, "because the cricket was that loud."

Adding insult to injury, Mitch revealed what other terrors the Love Island villa had to offer, "The air con in the bedroom kept breaking as well."

georgia and toby seemed to be ok in the hideaway ©itv - love island

Sorry what is this haunted house of leaking air con and crickets? It's giving horror film and we are not here for it. No wonder Hannah was losing her temper with the girlies if they were battling with creatures and lack of clean air.

"Oh yeah, the air con was leaking in the girls dressing room as well," Liberty added.

'Go on Love Island,' they said, 'it'll be fun,' they said, 'you will find love,' they said.

We think we'll continue to battle the world of Hinge and leave the crickets and leaking air con for the All Stars, thanks.

For more Love Island goss from the latest dumped Islanders, make sure you listen to heat's under the duvet

WATCH: Love Island Demi and Shaughna | Under The Duvet FULL PODCAST EP 1