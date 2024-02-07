Love Island EXCLUSIVE: Hannah Elizabeth exposes why she ‘flipped’ on the girls

It was a sad day for the Love Island contestants and ofc the viewing public when OG of OGs Hannah Elizabeth was booted out of the All Stars villa.

Leaving alongside Tyler Cruicksack, as well as Liberty Poole and 'Messy' Mitch Taylor, Hannah had a short-lived Love Island experience second time around and definitely did NOT receive a proposal a la 2015.

Although we were gutted to say goodbye to the Liverpudlian and obviously miss her offering advice at 9pm every weekday, it DOES mean that she is out doing the media rounds and spilling the Love Island tea.

Which, of course, means we managed to steal her for a cheeky little chat on the latest episode of heat's Under the Duvet podcast.

From offering up raps about feta cheese to revealing what she REALLY thinks about Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison's romance, Hannah shared the goss and then some.

Joined by both Liberty and Mitch, Hannah confessed that although she loved the girls it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows.

She told host Harriet Rose, "Sometimes the girls do my head in. Lib, didn't I flip on the girls a few times?"

Hannah added, "Lads are boss because lads are just chill but sometimes in that dressing room..."

"It was every girl for themselves," Liberty agreed and we cannot even begin to imagine chaos in that villa when it comes to prepping for a night around the fire pit.

"In what sense?" Harriet quizzed Hannah, who was more than happy to reveal all.

Hannah responded, "Getting ready, fighting for the food, for the f**king make up."

She concluded, "You know what? I can't be arsed. I want to go be upstairs with the lads."

If by "go be upstairs with the lads" Hannah means check out Callum Jones and his salt and pepper hair as he decides what to wear or help out Anton as he styles his Clark Kent front curl, then yeah, we would ALSO like to "go be upstairs with the lads."

