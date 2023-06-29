Love Island’s Claudia Fogarty exposes Casa Amor diarrhoea secret

Let's be real for a minute, Love Island 2023 has been on for a month now, so we feel we can say this with SOME confidence; winter Love Island 2023 was a pretty lacklustre series, wasn't it? At least in comparison to the delicious, feral carnage we're witnessing on our screens night after night at the mo.

Saying that, the meh series did gift us with some rather iconic Islanders, who we shan't be forgetting any time soon; Islanders such as Olivia Hawkins, Will Young, Tanya Manhenga, Sami Elishi, and, of course, nepo bombshell Claudia Fogarty.

We've kept a close eye on these Love Island stars since they left the South African villa and at heatworld that means doing everything up to and including going through their rubbish on bin day. That was a joke - chill. We have been keeping up with their content, however, including podcast appearances as they're always juicy af.

Claudia Fogarty(ITV) ©©ITV Plc

Speaking of which, Claudia recently appeared on Lauren Harris and Ashley Stobart's candid Nip, Tuck, Not Giving A... podcast and, frankly, it was EVERYTHING.

Claudia spilled so much tea, the mess would've shut down a Whittard. In fact, she might've just single-handedly saved her season with this piping-hot podcast appearance.

In addition to talking about her relationship with Casey O'Gorman and the MAJOR rule she broke before she even stepped foot in the villa, Claudia lifted the lid on THAT stomach bug that shook the villa. Various news outlets reported that an aggressive stomach had rocked the winter Love Island villa earlier this year, but we had no idea just how bad it was until we heard Claudia reminiscing about that messy filming period this week 🤢🤢.

She revealed, "There was a day when I was really poorly. Everyone got a stomach bug in there (the villa) – diarrhoea.

"Everyone got the bug and I got it in Casa Amor. There was a day I didn't film because I was that ill I couldn't get out of bed, so they just left me in bed all day."

Bayley and Claudia chat in Casa Amor ©©ITV Plc

That's just not ideal is it? Getting the sh * ts while a multitude of hot men are trying to crack on with you in a confined space round the clock... Just thank the reality gods you weren't on Big Brother, Claud, that mess would've ended up being aired (also a joke - chill).

Earlier this year we grew particularly attached to bombshell Claudia because she was quite literally all of us desperate singletons. The second we saw her strut through those villa doors serving awkward af Victoria Secret model we felt an immediate and everlasting bond.

She entered the villa right bang in the middle of the heart rate challenge on day 23 and was dumped from the island on day 45. She left the villa alongisde Keanan Brand, Olivia and Maxwell Samuda. That was a dark, dark, sh * tty day.