Love Island’s Catherine Agbaje lifts the lid on ‘ruthless’ scenes after being dumped by text

We're going to make a big Love Island statement, so feel free to come for us in the comments of whichever platform you found this article on if you feel the need to, dolls: the dumping of Love Island 2023's Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson was one of the most brutal we have witnessed this series, perhaps even the most brutal in the show's ten-year history. And we can already hear your first counter-point...

Yes, Molly Marsh's dumping was pretty shocking and brutal, but at least she got the boot round the fire pit and came back for Casa Amor (still one of the worst kept showbiz secrets of the summer, btw). Catherine – also an OG icon who deserved far more respect – and Elom were dumped via a text to someone else's phone and were told to leave the villa immediately sans Love Island dumping staple. No fire pits, no long goodbyes, no time to pack, no warning, no class etc. We could go on, but all in all, it was just SAVAGE.

Elom, Catherine, Abi and Mitchel react to the text ©©ITV Plc

Naturally, our Harriet Rose had to check in with the couple early on in their interview with her for our YouTube series, heat Dates. Echoing our own sentiments, Harriet stressed that their dumping was the "most shocking dumping" of the season, to which Elom and Catherine agreed, calling the decision both "shocking" and "ruthless".

Taking the words straight out of our mouths, Elom added, "Not even by the fire pit!" Seriously, producers, the fire pit has one job... okay, two, it also keeps our Islanders warm at night, but really it's for giving the Islanders the dumpings they deserve.

Asked how she was feeling in the moment when the news got announced and started to sink in, Catherine said, "Whitney [ Adebayo ] and Ella [ Thomas ] read out my text...and I was like, okay."

Whitney receives a text revealing Catherine and Elom's fate ©©ITV Plc

She continued, "Obviously, it was just a shock. I feel like when you're leaving the villa you process a lot of feelings in the one time. First, you're processing the shock, then you're processing the fact that you're leaving your friends. It's a lot in the moment. A lot of feelings."

Oh, Catherine 😢 we already miss you - and the girls are definitely struggling without you; Whitney and Ella are currently doing a Paris and Nicole circa 2005 (when, OMG, some of you 18-year-olds were born) on us after the honesty challenge and they need your voice of reason ASAP, as do we.

Things got heated between Ella and Whitney last night ©©ITV Plc

Catherine entered the Love Island 2023 villa on day one as an OG. After some minor dalliances with André Furtado and Scott van-der-Sluis in the main villa, she found her true connection in Casa Amor in the form of Elom Ahlijah-Wilson a few weeks into the series.

The pair were dumped together on day 38 and did we mention it was BRUTAL AF?