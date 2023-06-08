EXCLUSIVE: Tasha Ghouri reveals ‘FLAMES’ Love Island 2023 couple who have ‘IT’

The new series of Love Island has shocked us all by being pretty damn entertaining from the get-go.

The first few episodes are usually slow-burners but with the arrival of two bombshells already and a recoupling leaving one fella single – soz André Furtado – it looks like Love Island 2023 will give last years a run for the money in the drama stakes.

One couple who know just how crazy it was to be in the Spanish villa during season 8, is loved-up duo Tasha Ghouri and boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

Tasha and Andrew had one hell of a journey when they took part in the dating show and after the Casa Amor drama and #titgate they managed to make it all the way to the final of Love Island 2022 where they came in fourth place.

With the new series of everyone's favourite romance reality show in full swing (we class MAFSas a social experiment, okay?) we sat down with Tasha and Andrew to see what they had to say about the Love Island class of 2023.

Chatting about the Islanders that are currently coupled up, Tasha confessed there is one duo in particular who have "fire" between them.

We could ALL see the chemistry between the basketball-shooting bombshell and the Irish Islander in last night's episode when they headed off to the terrace to feed each other chocolate covered strawberries.

It's Catherine's world and we're just living in it.

Catherine and Zach are in a couple

"There is fire between the two of them," Tasha continued, "they've just got it."

If by 'IT' you mean the dream couple that we all want to be in then Tasha is one hundred percent correct.

Catherine was originally coupled up with André but when a 6ft5 Zachariah strolled in rubbing his hands and offered up a cheeky wink to the ladies we all knew that one of the boys was in serious trouble.

"Straight away you could just see the flames," Tasha added.