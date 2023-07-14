Love Island: what does Ella Thomas say to Ella Barnes in tonight’s episode?

Just when Love Island 2023 couple Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde had finally gotten over the whole Ouzy See Casa Amor saga, producers shook things up once again with the introduction of another bombshell – and she’s got history with Ty.

The latest bombshell is Ella Barnes, who entered the villa alongside fellow late entrant Josh Brocklebank, and she opened up about kissing Tyrique in a club just months prior to their Love Island stint.

It seems she’s still got her sights set on the semi-professional footballer too as she declared there could be a “battle of the Ellas”. The battle is only set to get fiercer in tonight’s episode (Friday 14 July) as a first look shows Ella T confronting Ella B about her comments.

Bombshell Ella B has got history with Tyrique ©ITV Pictures

The pair can be seen in the bedroom as Ella T tells her love rival, “Honestly, do you babe. I get it, you came in for yourself, you need to talk to everyone.

“But it’s like, why is my name even in your mouth when you’re talking about yourself? You’re trying to plant doubt in his mind.”

Ella T's less than impressed with Ella B's comments about Ty ©ITV Pictures

Ella B hits back, “Aww babe, obviously we’re going to chat. I’ve known him for literally so many years. Honestly girl, there’s no issue,” to which Ella T responds, “All I want to say is do you babe. Come in on your own energy. You don’t need to mention any other Ella, you don’t need to talk about battles.

“There’s never going to be a battle. I would never go head-to-head with a girl for a man. So, the talk of battles, it’s not me. Leave it out.”

With tension already in the air, Ella B and Josh then have to decide which two Islanders they want to steal from their current partners.

Although she’s been warned off by Ella T, could Ella B still decide to couple up with Tyrique? Or will she decide to give Mitchel Taylor a chance following their flirty chat?

The only thing we know for certain at this point is that we absolutely can’t wait to tune in tonight.