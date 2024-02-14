Love Island EXCLUSIVE Joe Garratt spills the tea on heart rate challenge

One of the most controversial features on Love Island, that takes place every single year, is the heart rate challenge.

Some contestants love it, Toby Aromolaran for example could barely contain his excitement this series, whereas other absolutely hate it. Former Islanders Claudia Fogarty and Shaughna Philipps have spoken openly about how much they disliked stripping to their underwear and grinding on the lads.

all stars girls ©itv - love island

It also causes a hella load of drama between the villa mates and this year's All Stars heart rate challenge seemed to be the most dramatic yet.

Partly because exes Callum Jones and Molly Smith had their hearts racing for each other which was awkward AF and also because Tom Clare and Molly, who are currently fan faves to take home the Love Island crown, had each other's hearts racing the least. Eeeek.

tom didn't get molly's heart racing ©itv - love island

As a guest on this week's episode of heats Under the Duvet podcast, recently dumped Islander Joe Garratt voiced his thoughts on the subject and who knew he was such a wordsmith?

"It's tricky. So I had a theory and that's my theory after watching the show for many many years," he began and sorry but we also didn't realise that Joe was a Love Island connoisseur.

"Now you always feel a bit more intense and a bit more anxious when you're not supposed to be doing something."

Okay, that we can get behind because we all know being a little naughty does get your adrenaline pumping.

Molly and georgia ©itv - love island

"So when your ex comes out and you know for a fact that you're not meant to be getting your heart raised that intensity is building within you."

Looks to us like Toby and Georgia Steel aren't the only ones with a degree, surely Joe studied biology with this kind of intel.

"So therefore your heart is naturally going to be pumping more so I believe that it is a bit of a... it's counter productive, let's just say."

tom, Molly and callum ©itv - love island

So you're telling us Joe, that the heart rate challenge is not a scientifically proven test that decides who is really in love with who? Everything we thought we know about romance is a LIE.

"But at the same time if we are going to go off what we think it isn't obviously a good sign is it? That the hearts were raised the least," he added.

That's it folks. Thanks for coming to Joe's TED Talk.

