Love Island’s Liberty Poole reveals when she last spoke to Jake Cornish

When the cast of the new series of Love Island was announced we were gagged; we gasped, we dropped to our knees and we went to familiarise ourselves with all the contestants who will be returning for All Stars (we got off our knees for that).

After ten years of the dating show and hundreds of faces it isn't always easy to remember what season they were on or who they dated, OK?

Sure, we won't ever forget that Curtis Pritchard was the reason for Amy Hart quitting her season and Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen are still going strong, but are you seriously telling us you can recall every single person that Adam Collard romanced?

Or which bombshell Jordan Hames was flirting with which led to Storm Anna aka Anna Vakili giving him what for.

It was India Reynolds by the way.

One couple we won't ever forget, though, is Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish. The duo took part in Love Island 2021 but ended up walking days before the final when they decided there was no love lost between them.

However, in a move no one saw coming, the exes will soon be reunited for All Stars and if anybody was hoping they would rekindle their romance...we have some bad news.

Chatting to heat, Liberty revealed where she stands with Jake, "It's been a very, very long time. For me, like, there's no bad blood and I've dated people since him," she explained, "So for me it was so long ago, like, I guess you don't know how you're gonna react when you're in that situation. But it's nothing but good vibes."

'Good vibes' and 'no bad blood' is a fab start as far as having a relationship with your former bae goes and Liberty has made it clear she feels no animosity towards Jake.

"I think, for me, I don't regret what happened the first time around. I think we ended because there was incompatibility there and so, if we happen to be both in the villa together, I definitely don't want to take away from his experience, and I don't want him to take away from my experience."

WELL, Liberty you and Jake will very much be in the same villa so it looks as though we will be witness to their reunion.

She continued, “I don't know who he is now. I haven't spoke to him in two or three years. I literally don't even know who he is as a person or what he is like," she went on, "If a girl likes him and they're getting on and they're really happy then that's great for them and I'm not going to interfere with that. But I wouldn't say he’s for me.”

