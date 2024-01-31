Love Island: Dani Dyer reveals REAL reason behind Georgia Steel’s actions

The 25-year-old Yorkshire lass has been moving mad, and it's not gone unnoticed by her fellow islanders, despite her best efforts to keep secret chats and flirtations with Tom precisely that.

One minute she's telling Tom (who's coupled up with Molly Smith) that she fancies him the most, the next she's reassuring Callum (Molly's ex) that she wouldn't want to spend a night in the hideaway with anyone else. She really is the portrait of not putting your eggs in one basket.

Someone who knows all too well what sharing a villa with Georgia is like is her fellow Love Island 2018 cast member and good friend Dani Dyer, who won the show that year with Jack Fincham.

When heat caught up with Dani she said she's rooting for Georgia to go the distance, acknowledging that ups and downs are part of her Love Island course.

"I feel like she always has a journey. She loves a little journey on there. I just want her to have a good time in there and hopefully have a happy ending this time round."

Love Island champ Dani - who is the ambassador for a fun new CBeebies app - cements herself as an ultimate fangirl of the dating show, as she also tells us, "They should have done [the All Stars] concept last year. It's so good. I've always loved Love Island - I've always been obsessed. I've seen so many people saying, 'We need to thank these producers because they are absolute geniuses.' I'm hooked every night."

Dani Dyer and Georgia Steel ©ITV

The TV star - who has managed to recruit her West Ham footballer boyfriend Jarrod Bowen into the Love Island fan club - also reveals which bombshells she would love to enter the villa.

"I really want Chloe [Burrows] to go in there because of Toby [Aromolaran]. I was like, 'Bring Chloe in.' I wanted Samira [Mighty] to come in, who was on my season, but she's told me she's not. I want to text a few people, 'Are you going in it?' I loved Maura [Higgins], she was good. She was absolutely hilarious. But every time they bring someone in, I wasn't expecting them," she says.

