Love Island: All Stars – remember when Kylie Jenner’s ex slid into Jess and Eve’s DMs?

There is a reason this batch of Love Island contestants were selected to take part in the All Stars spin-off, ya know?

Arabella Chi has ofc rubbed shoulders with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Taylor starred in the Barbie movie after being selected by Margot Robbie herself and Joanna Chimondes had a Hollywood heartthrob slide into her DMs.

Turns out she isn't the only one...

Twins, Jess and Eve Gale, joined the dating show alongside Joe Garratt last week and although both Joe and Eve have now been booted out, Jess is currently still in the South African villa and coupled up with fellow Love Island 2020 hottie Callum Jones.

When we saw the twins, all golden locks and tanned limbs stroll in we had a feeling of deja-vu and it also made us go, 'hey remember when Kylie Jenner's ex messaged them? What a time that was.'

Sure, Eve may have not found love in the villa and her and Casey may be done and dusted but perhaps a certain rapper will slide into her DMs again.

Eve previously admitted that Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga, is a secret fans of hers and we defos ship it.

Speaking about their "friendship", Eve said, "Kylie Jenner’s ex messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him.

"He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp."

However, it soon fizzled out as, "when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left."

But Eve didn't stop there; she also revealed, "Pop Smoke, the R ‘n’ B rapper, messaged me, too."

Eve isn't the only one who's got a musical link as EVERYONE knows that Love Island 2020 star Paige Turley is the ex-girlfriend of Lewis Capaldi.

Speaking about their relationship, Paige revealed she's still friends with Lewis, saying, "We went out when we were younger, I was about 17 or 18.

"We were together for about a year. It ended really amicably and we’re still pals."

Honestly, who could ever fall out with Lewis Capaldi anyway?

