Maura Higgins CONFIRMS Love Island return

The Love Island gods have answered our prayers.

Everybody's favourite Irish Islander is heading back into the world of Love Island and we cannot wait.

Before you press series record on Love Island 2023 - although why aren't you already? - and wonder when Maura Higgins will do a Kady McDermott and return to the villa, let us explain what's really going on.

With talks of Love Island Games or whatever the hell they are calling it nowadays, we are constantly waiting for all our faves to announce they will be heading back to where it all began.

Everyone else has notifications on for Ovie Soko's social media, right?

But it turns out that at this moment in time, the Love Island 2019 superstar won't be taking part in Love Island All Stars but instead will be heavily involved in the USA version.

The stateside version starts 18 July on peacock and they've only gone and picked our girl Maura as a social media ambassador for the series.

Sharing a super hot promo pic of her looking every inch the Island girl, Maura added the caption,

"I'M BACK!!!!!!!!! Bringing you all the behind the scenes gossip live from Fiji for @loveislandusa 💣".

Of course fans and friends flocked to the post to share they congratulations and excitement for Maura's new role.

Love Island 2021 contestant Faye Winter commented, "Proud of you 😍", with Maura's fellow season five Islander Joe Garratt simply wrote, "👏👏👏".

The official Love Island USA instagram also shared the news and announced Maura will be reporting on the USA series. They wrote, "This just in… @maurahiggins will be your social ambassador this season bringing (sneaking) you the BTS scoop all summer! #LoveIslandUSA".

There doesn't seem to be one person who isn't excited about Maura and her new role, us included obvs.

"Yesss Mauraaa" and "YESSSSSS @maurahiggins!! Can’t wait to see your beautiful self on my screen again! 🫧🤍✨", are just some the encouraging messages from viewers.

During her time in the Spanish villa, Maura found a bestie in the form of Molly Mae Hague and although her romance with dancer Curtis Pritchard wasn't to be, Maura has gone on to be one the most successful Islanders.