Love Island 2023: here’s why we all think Molly Marsh IS returning to the villa

Love Island fans across the nation are STILL picking their jaws up off their living room floors after producers sent ITV golden girl/Molly Mae Hague 2.0 Molly Marsh packing in a shock fire pit dumping.

Less than 24 hours after entering the Love Island 2023 villa seven years on from her first show appearance, Kady McDermott was forced to break up one of the current couples and steal a boy. She chose Zachariah Noble, who was coupled up with Molly (the pair had just been on that adorable rollerskating date together) and within seconds, Molly got a text telling her she was single and dumped from the villa.

We can tell we overuse the worse 'savage' here at heatworld because we want to use that word now, but it just doesn't seem strong enough to describe how horrendous this move really was.

Molly ©©ITV Plc

Okay, according to Siri ,'barbaric' is a stronger word than 'savage'. It was f * * king barbaric.

BUT is Molly's dumping all part of some elaborate Love Island plan/narrative?

Some diehard Molly fans certainly seem to think so. In fact, we're getting into conspiracy theory territory here and we have to say, we can see some of these theories playing out – especially the ones predicting that Molly will return to the show as a Casa Amor bombshell to confront Zach. No doubt he'll be head over heels for Kady by then and the sh * t will truly hit the fan.

After all, Molly recently told Maya Jama that she would wait for Zach on the outside, but not if he starts kissing anyone outside of challenges...

Kady pied Zach on the terrace last night ©©ITV Plc

Well, technically Kady pied him on the terrace, didn't she?

The comments, theories and pleas to producers on social media our endless, but here are some of the ones that caught our eagle eyes...

One Love Island fan wrote, "Producers gonna put Molly in Casa Amor or something sorry #LoveIsland."

Another wrote, "Imagine they put Molly in Casa Amor after Zach forms a connection with Kady #LoveIsland."

A third added, "That would be such an amazing comeback and seeing everyone's reaction in there would be so funny."

Zach and Molly ©ITV

It's not totally outside of the realm of Love Island possibilities, to be honest. Not only have producers brought dumped Islanders back to the villa in their own series before (both Sam Gowland and the late Mike Thalassitis made epic comebacks during series three) but the surprise return of iconic Islanders is becoming part of the status quo of the show thanks to Kady and Adam Collard.

Molly is currently readjusting to life back in the UK – she has been reunited with her phone, made a brief appearance on Aftersun and guested on the official Love Island podcast – but the question is (thank you, Britney), for how long?

Bayley and Claudia chat ©©ITV Plc

So when is Casa Amor, we hear you yell at your screens? Nothing has been officially confirmed, but our money's on the gates of temptation opening this weekend.