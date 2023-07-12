Ron Hall shows off SHREDDED bod after Lana Jenkins ‘split’

Winter Love Island 2023 finalist Ron Hall has been keeping a relatively low profile since allegedly splitting from girlfriend Lana Jenkins last week – but by the looks of his Instagram Story, he's been making use of of the newfound downtime.

The former Love Island couple reportedly called it quits on their relationship earlier this month after around four months of dating outside the villa, with Lana going on to release a cryptic Instagram post about her taking more time for herself, writing, "I’ve had a couple of days being wholesome and taking some time to myself but got a busy couple of weeks coming up so it’s back to it."

A source told the MailOnline, “Lana and Ron really put everything into their romance and have tried to make things work for some time now.

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins in London last month (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, they have decided to separate, which is a decision they have made amicably and of course, they still remain good friends.

"Commuting from Manchester to Essex and back again whenever they wanted to spend time together, as well as managing their work commitments just proved too difficult,” they continued.

The last time the duo featured on each other's Instagram was for some bizarre game of hide-and-seek in this year's Casa Amor villa for WKD. Maybe that's what did it (we jest).

And while Lana has been busy riding those hot girl summer waves in LA and London with the likes of Olivia Hawkins and Samie Elishi, Ron has been chilling in the UK, playing a few rounds of golf and hanging out with his Love Island boys – living his best retired life at 25 years old, basically. Vibe. Or at least that's what we thought until he posted this pic, proving that he's clearly been busy behind-the-scenes turning his body into a human-sized cheese grater (cause shredded).

Sorry, HOW did this pic not make the grid? (Instagram/ronhall__)

Although Ron's always had a banging bod, we don't quite remember his abs ever abbing this much on Love Island – and now we know for certain he's actually 6ft2 and not 2ft6, we're starting to melt a bit (ngl). So, what's his secret? Apparently, running. We're out...

Ron recently told his fans, "So some of you know i’m on a bit of a running journey at the moment as I’ve found myself incredibly unfit. Ive always had a love hate relationship with running finding it hard to get up and out but then the rewards of clearing the head and feeling healthy!"

Ron Hall found fame on winter Love Island 2023 (ITV) ©ITV