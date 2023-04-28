Tom Clare spotted with fellow Islander as Samie Elishi speaks out on ‘unfair’ split

We doubt Love Island star Tom Clare has had the best week after confirming he's split from Samie Elishi but in a turn of events, he's been spotted out with a fellow Islander.

No, not his BFF Casey O'Gorman. Although they were in the gym together this week - cute (also we want to see pics).

And no, not his villa bestie Will Young because he's totally loved up with Jessie Wynter and they're on holiday in Paris together (we're very jealous).

Tom has actually been spotted out and about with one of the hottest Islanders ever - Liam Reardon.

Cast your mind back to Love Island 2021 and the Welsh Islander won us all over with how fit he is, his accent and his relationship with Millie Court.

Well now, Liam and Tom have been pictured together and all we have to say is O.M.G.

Errr, name a better duo? We'll wait.

Tom and Liam's night out came around the same time that Samie spoke out on things being 'unfair' following their split.

"Really didn't want to have to write an Instagram Story on this but the comments and messages I have been getting since Tom posted his Story yesterday is just not fair," she explained.

"I will be speaking about everything soon but at the moment the time isn't right (which I will also explain). Thank you for the kind messages, they don't go unnoticed."

Earlier this week, Tom confirmed that the split rumours were true and judging by his statement, it sounds as if he didn't end the relationship.

"Didn't think I'd be writing this but me & Samie have gone our separate ways... we are still on good terms & I have nothing but love & respect for her. I'm gutted it's come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best," he wrote.

In happier news though, Liam and Millie are reportedly back together.