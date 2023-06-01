Love Island stars spark REUNION rumours as they’re filmed together

by Sarah O'Byrne |

With the new series of Love Island just around the corner (June 5th to be exact, mark it in your calendars), we still can't get enough of the former Islanders. Although some (maybe most) couples don’t last outside the villa, we still hold out hope that some of them will reconnect.

This could be the case for two of our favourite former Islanders, Samie Elishi and Tom Clare.

What appeared at first to be a girl’s trip for Samie and her fellow Love Island alumni Claudia Fogarty, now looks like something more since Samie’s ex Tom has been spotted on the same holiday.

The Love Island former bombshell jetted off to Marbella last week and has been posting envy-worthy looks on her Insta ever since.

Tom and Samie broke Love Island fans hearts when they announced their break-up just a month after leaving the villa, but rumours have been swirling of the couple rekindling their romance ever since.

Since splitting up due to their distance - Samie is an Essex girl and Tom is currently Barnsley-based - the exes have been spotted at numerous events together.

tom and samie have sparked rumours ©ITV

They also appeared in a TikTok of them lip-syncing to ‘Gotta Go My Own Way’ alongside fellow Love Island exes, Claudia andCasey O'Gorman. They’re just teasing us at this point.

The latest sighting is a lot more concrete. In a viral TikTok, the pair can be seen looking cosy with Tom’s hand draped across Samie’s lap.

One eagle-eyed user commented, “The hand on the leg 😳”.

Another commented "WHAT", and some else asked what we’re all thinking, "Are they back together?"

In the second TikTok, Tom is seen hugging Samie with a voice off-camera joking, “They’re friends now!”

Hmm.