Love Island’s Tom Clare called out FAKE couples before Samie Elishi ‘split’

Not going to lie, we were actually shocked when reports surfaced that Love Island 2023 finalists Tom Clare and Samie Elishi had split.

They didn’t have any real issues in the villa other than the Casa Amor drama but let’s be honest, that happens to all the couples.

Anyway, shortly before the break up rumours began, Tom actually threw shade at the fake couples during his series and his reason behind it is bizarre - especially considering he's apparently broken up with Samie.

samie and tom together ©ITV Pictures

During an appearance on Love Island 2021 star Chloe Burrows’ YouTube show Chloe vs The World, Tom and Samie were asked about the fakest couple on their series and the six foot something Islander said, “Fakest couple?

“Well, you’re going to have to look at who has split up since coming out I think.”

Hmm.

Now while he doesn’t actually name any names we can try and work out who he could be talking about.

Since the show ended there’s been three couples (excluding Tom and Samie) who have split.

tom and samie in the villa ©ITV

While Tom and Zara had beef in the villa, she wasn’t dating Jordan on the show so surely he couldn’t be talking about them. He’s also BFFs with Casey so we doubt he’d call his pal fake… That leaves Liv and Maxwell and let’s be honest Tom and Samie weren’t exactly besties with them.

We’re just speculating here, don’t let us sway you…

Anyway, Tom and Samie haven’t actually confirmed their split but a source told The Sun that even though there was “a lot of love and respect”, things between the pair “just wasn’t going anywhere”.

And during their appearance on Chloe B’s show, they spoke about their plans on moving in together, well, not moving in together.

“Eventually [ we will live together ] but not yet because I feel like everyone moves in and then it all goes tits up,” Samie explained.

Chloe then added, “Everyone in my series moved in and there’s none of us standing now. Not one couple from my series is together, it was like dominoes. I just think have a bit of space. If I could have gone back I wouldn’t have live with Toby.”