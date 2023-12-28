Love Island: We can’t get ‘Kenough’ of Will Young’s new bleach blond hair

D'aww, remember summer? It was hotter than hell, Love Island had crowned a new golden couple in the form of Jess Harding and Sammy Root (who then split up 20 minutes later) and all the lads were dying their hair blond in a bid to remind us that they were 'Kenough', courtesy of the Barbie Movie (now all of our Roman Empires tbf).

Feels like yesterday, doesn't it?

Will took part in winter Love Island earlier this year ©ITV

A fair few of our celeb friends jumped on the trend at the time, but two beauts who jumped on the trend just at it was reaching its final stop were winter Love Island 2023 lovelies Will Young and Jessie Wynter. Regular heat readers might remember that the couple recently announced that they would be spending the festive period with Jessie's family in Sydney. They might also remember that as soon as they touched down in Australia the couple dyed their hair a matching colour; a matching Bondi blonde colour.

Okay, so they were a little late with this trend, but to be fair, it is summer in Australia rn.

As it turns out, that wasn't 'Kenough' for our Will who this week revealed that he had once again dyed his hair; going from Bondi blonde to platinum blond. SO blond, in fact, it reminded us that we should binge Buffy the Vampire Slayer in January (cause Spike and it's a sh*tty month).

Seriously, don't stare directly at it, it'll hurt your eyes – or at least turn your brightness before you do.

Will made his second hair reveal via his Instagram grid posting several snaps of his hair transition journey. He captioned the snaps, "I did another thing…. Blonde (er) era - live, laugh, love ❤️."

Naturally, the internet had thoughts (to clarify we weren't sure and now we kind of heart it) and wasn't afraid to share them with Will in his comments.

While one follower wrote, "Our very own Ken and Barbie @jessiereneewynter 🔥🔥."

Another follower commented, "I prefer your natural colour but it's nice to have a change."

One Instagram user felt the need to say, "I thought the old age filter was on this 😂."

Calm down, internet.

Who cares what they think, Will. heat and Jessie are totally thirsty for it and as far as we're concerned, you're more than 'Kenough' (always have been). In fact, Jessie commented, "Obsessed with u xx." Same, Jessie, same.

A couple of days later, Will and Jessie posted a joint Instagram post wishing their followers a wonderful festive season and sharing a quick life update from down under (while showing off their new matching blonde hues – again, turn down your brightness).

Will wrote, "OUR FIRST CHRISTMAS TOGETHER ❤️☀️🎄

"This was my first Christmas away from home, but now I’m at my new home with my 2nd family. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t different, waking up to the beautiful sun, having a salad as a Christmas dinner, playing cricket all day and going for a nighttime swim in the river. BUT I LOVED IT!!

"Can’t believe this is our first Christmas together but I am so happy to be here with the person I love. ❤️

"Here is to many more Christmas, and many more memories. Love being apart of the Wynter family xx

"Merry Christmas everyone from myself and Jessie 🫶🏼."

THESE TWO 🫶.