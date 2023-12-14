Love Island fittie Zach Noble shares UNREAL throwback snap and the ‘glow-up’ is BEYOND

Celeb transformations are a big deal here at the heat office – in fact, you could say it's our bread and butter, and let's be honest, we're not alone are we? After all, you clicked on this article; it's fine, no judgement here – It's comforting to know that our favourite celebs made the same errors we did all those years ago, isn't it?

This time, our drastic before and after comes courtesy of Love Island Adonis / Mr Molly Marsh, Zachariah Noble.

Zach Noble ©ITV

We'll put our hands up; often when we chuck a celeb glow-up at you the glow-up is, erm, real, but minor (we gotta get them clicks, honey), but this transformation is truly jaw dropping, in that half the heat office couldn't clock the before image was actually Love Island 2023's Zach.

Someone from marketing thought it was Sammy Root, someone from the magazine thought it was Messy Mitch and someone we've never seen before (seemed lovely, tho) thought it was X Factor ICON Honey G, and we have to say... well see for yourself.

Honey G ©Getty Images

Zach – who frequently shares throwback shots and opens up about his body transformation with his fans – took to his Instagram grid this week to share several jaw-dropping snaps of himself and his famous sister Snoochie Shy when they were young and honestly, if you'd have told us the image in question was a still from an old episode of Little Britain guest starring icon of icons Honey G, we would've believed you.

The Love Island finalist captioned the stunning snap, "This sibling glow up should be iconic 💫."

The throwback snap that changed our lives ©Instagram/@zachariah_noble97

Zach's Love Island co-stars clearly reacted in a similar manner to the vast majority of the heat office, because their comments are COMMENTING.

Mitch commented, "F*CKIN HELL THE SECOND PHOTO OF ZACH 🤣🤣🤣."

Ouzy See wrote, "The gloves have finished me 😮‍💨" and OMG, we didn't even see the gloves.

Rosie Seabrook commented, "No this it too funny 🤣🤣🤣", while her ex Casey Gorman wrote, "Creps are hard in 2nd pic 🔥🔥."

Zach ©Getty Images

Other celebs, take note, all future glow-ups need to reach or exceed this standard of glow-up in 2024 if you want to see them reported by heat ✌️. Zach's truly raised the bar and then some.