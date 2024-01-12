Made in Chelsea star ditches trademark curls for straight locks and WOAH

There are a few things that are certain in the world of Made in Chelsea...

Sam Prince will cause chaos, Lauren Stintés won't hold back when it comes to making her thoughts known, David 'Temps' Templer will cry over a girl and Miles Nazaire will run a hand through his dark curls in a somewhat casual but flirty manner.

But one of those constants is about change and here's a hint, it features a great deal of hairspray and a set of hair straighteners.

In the most recent series of MIC, the SW3 guys and gals headed down under to live a life full of golden sands, surfing and Aussie hotties, but one person was noticeably absent.

We don't know why you're so shocked Miles its your hair ©channel 4

Miles Nazaire had to say goodbye to his pals of Kings Road as they jetted of to Bondi, as he has, of course, signed up for the latest series of Dancing on Ice.

Apparently when you take to the ice it also comes with a cool makeover (lol) and Miles has only gone and ditched his iconic chocolate curls for, what we can only describe, as a bouffant.

Sharing a selfie of him and dance partner, Vanessa Bauer, on his social media Miles showcased his new look and a LEWK it is.

But WAIT, how is the MIC charmer able to do his cheeky 'runs fingers through his wavy locks' move with this swooping quiff which we have no doubt is coated with setting mousse?

Whatever our thoughts are on Miles' voluminous hair, his followers are clearly vibing with it as one commented, "You two look good together ❤️" with another writing, "Yes my boi... Lovely image of you both."

Miles and Vanessa are already battling romance rumours and even Emily Blackwell, Miles' BFF, piped up with her thoughts on the potential love affair between the two.

Judging by the grin on her face, we would say Vanessa is also a fan of Miles' new do; lets just hope his hair is able to withstand all those lifts, twirls and loops or whatever the proper name is for ice-skating moves.

Ooo, HEADBANGER, we know that one...