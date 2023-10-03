Miles Nazaire opens up about ‘difficult’ new job following Made in Chelsea quitting rumours

We sometimes forget that the cast of Made in Chelsea have professions outside of the show.

They're not like Barbie's boyfriend Ken and their job isn't just 'Chelsea.'

In fact, did you know, that Reza Amir-Garroussi's job is more 'sunglasses', and Harvey Armstrong's is 'lager?'

Well, you'd be mistaken for thinking that Miles Nazaire's job is 'gym'; as it turns out soon it will be more 'ice.'

©Channel 4

Have we lost you yet?

Well, to be clear it's only just been announced that London's favourite lothario will be donning his ice skates and joining the likes of Love Island's Amber Davies as a contestant on the new series of Dancing on Ice in 2024.

Did ANYBODY see this coming? We sure as hell didn't.

Miles is constantly battling with the rumours that he is quitting the reality show that made him, especially after finding love with girlfriend, Amélie Esqeuenet, but we can't imagine training clashing with filming for MIC, tbh.

Miles will be taking part in dancing on ice 2024 ©itv

Chatting about his new endeavour, Miles revealed, “I’ve always loved to dance, but it’s usually on a dance floor on a Saturday night and Dancing on Ice looks so difficult."

That may well be the smartest thing Miles has ever said. Dancing on Ice looks IMPOSSIBLE.

"I keep thinking about how I’m going to need to have rhythm while balancing on a thin blade and that's when I feel the nerves kick in," he continued, "but this is such an unbelievable opportunity to get totally out of my comfort zone.”

It most certainly is a change of pace for Miles, as far we are aware the gym bro spends the majority of his time having ice baths, filming for MIC and working out.

Emily and Miles are bffs ©channel4

Miles is always caught up in some sort of drama on the show; whether it's arguing with anyone that has wronged his bestie Emily Blackwell or kissing girls he probably shouldn't be kissing – ahem Willow Day, ahem – there is no denying the streets of SW3 would most certainly be more boring without Miles Nazaire.

But don't worry, it doesn't look like he will be saying goodbye to Raffles or Bluebird any time soon, in fact he recently opened up about the drama we can expect from series 26 and its sounds JUICY.