Made in Chelsea’s Sam Prince reveals TASTY new job alongside Yasmine Zweegers as the cast return to filming

Filming for the latest series of Made in Chelsea is in full swing with the cast already sharing BTS snaps from parties.

Although, if we are being honest, the 'behind the scenes' videos and photos are probably just them pretending to dance and chat in Raffles at 11am on a Wednesday with no music and alcohol-free beer.

We've been following this show for a LONG time.

who will be back? ©channel 4

As the likes off Tristan Phipps and (we hope) Bella Sharpe return to filming for series 26 there is always a question mark as to who will be coming back for another slice of MIC action.

Miles Nazaire is still taking part in Dancing on Ice, but hopefully he'll still be able to film with bestie Temps in between donning skates and rocking sparkly ensembles, and there's no Made in Chelsea without Liv Bentley.

Another key player in the world of Bluebird and Bloody Mary's is Sam Prince. Sure, he is an absolute menace who spends half his time winding up his fellow cast members and the other half changing his mind about who he fancies – but he most certainly keeps the show alive.

Will sam be back? ©channel 4

Sam hasn't confirmed whether or not he will be back for the latest series but he has revealed a new venture alongside his on/off/on again bae, Yasmine Zweegers.

Taking to their social media accounts, the controversial duo announced that they are starting a joint podcast based around food reviews and general life stories.

sam and yas ©channel 4

Speaking of their new podcast called 'All Things Deliciousss', Sam and Yas wrote, "We are so excited to reveal that we will be taking our passion for food reviewing and all things TASTY to our brand new podcast launching this February! #allthingsdeliciousss#samandyas."

The duo later did a Q&A on their Instagram where they confirmed they will be having guests on the show and not just chatting about food, but also their current lives – which no doubt means copious amounts of Chelsea tea.

Be honest, who had any idea that Sam and Yas were such foodies? We sure as hell didn't; all we know about the couple is that Sam causes trouble and Yas spends half her time crying about him.

Yasmine ©channel 4

Launching in February, it looks as though the first episode will be based around episode one and we have to admit that MAY have piqued our interest.