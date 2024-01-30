EXCLUSIVE: MAFS UK Erica Roberts reveals ‘p-ss take’ reason Jordan Gayle and Luke Worley fight DIDN’T happen

When it was announced that two of the grooms from this year's series of Married At First Sight UK would be taking to the boxing ring for an ACTUAL real life fight we couldn't believe it.

Jordan Gayle and Luke Worley had a major fall-out during MAFS 2023, as in Luke allegedly tried to boot the door down and throw a punch at Jordan. All very dramatic and ofc made for hella entertaining telly.

Once the social experiment turned romance reality TV show was over the feud only escalated and long story short the duo ended up confirming they would be taking the fall-out to the ring.

However, after promo shots and passive aggressive messages were shared between them both Luke pulled out and EVERYBODY was gutted. Here at heat HQ we had planned on having a cute li'l work day out complete with hand-made signs, popcorn and lots of ring-side chanting. Now we're just going to Spoons.

Nobody really knew what the hell went down for the fight to be pulled but then we managed to catch up with Jordan's bae, Erica Roberts who spilled the tea.

erica and jordan ©channel 4

Erica is the latest celeb to be announced as an ambassador for BPerfect Cosmetics along with her MAFS bestie, Adrienne Naylor and while she dives into the world of beauty, Jordan is venturing into the world of boxing - just not against Luke, it would seem.

"Luke had a problem with the promotion company that were putting on the fight. He had a bit of a bust up with them," she revealed.

Erica continued, "Basically [he] wasn’t sticking to his contract, he hadn’t been in a boxing gym, the production team were a bit like ‘You’re taking the piss here, you have to stick to a contract and you haven’t, so we're not going to pay you as much.’"

THE DRAMA.

Erica's face conveys everything, tbh ©channel 4

"He was like, ‘Well I’m not taking less money and he pulled out.’ It's a shame because it could have been good for the both of them."

We'll tell you who else it would've been good for, US, the fans of MAFS who have been pumped for the pending punch-up, hoping for minimal bloodshed and bruises and maximum drama, obviously.

We also couldn't help but ask Erica how she felt about Luke's new 'Controversial' podcast he had coming out and her reaction? Pure gold.

"Urgh, yeah," she replied and we could practically hear Erica rolling her eyes down the phone.

erica and jordan ©channel 4

The MAFS bride continued, "The fact that he’s called it 'Controversial' it says it all. You can see what he’s trying to get at, he likes the bad press, he doesn’t care what he says, he enjoys it."

It turns out that even though Jordan won't be facing Luke in the ring his match is still going on.

"He [Jordan] has decided he still wants to fight; he doesn’t want his hard work to go to waste. Now he has a new opponent instead and it’s a charity thing now.

"He is getting in touch with a men’s mental health charity and you may have seen that Mel[Schilling] from MAFS has been diagnosed with cancer recently, so we're going to push the fight out."

The BPerfect Cosmetics Full Impact Concealer can be purchased from www.bperfectcosmetics.com for £14.95