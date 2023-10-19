MAFS UK’s Mark Kiley exposes co-stars who ‘crave the limelight’

Just when the Married At First Sight UK lot thought it was safe, producers threw them another massive curveball when they introduced not one, not two, not three, but FOUR new couples into the experiment.

The last couple to tie the knot was Mark Kiley – who you might recognise from a 2017 appearance on First Dates – and Sean Malkin, who were paired together by relationship experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

Ahead of their first appearance on the show, Mark opened up about being a latecomer to the experiment and admitted it was “like being a new kid at school”.

Mark's spoken out about his MAFS co-stars ©Channel 4

He also revealed how he felt about his co-stars, and did it just get a bit nippy in here? Because the shade is REAL.

Mark told heat that some of his fellow brides and grooms were keen for camera time, which often lead to confrontation.

“Typically, people do crave that limelight. When you're having the commitment ceremonies, or the parties where you have food, everyone is trying to get their voice heard,” he explained.

“You do know and you will see that they are craving for that attention.”

Fellow intruder Erica Roberts didn’t hold back either as she added, “It’s obvious to see who is playing up to the camera and that there are some people who are different off camera to what they are on.

“I’m watching it back thinking, ‘You are so full of sh*t!””

Which of his co-stars could Mark be talking about? ©Channel 4

Although the likes of Nathanial Valentino, Laura Jayne Vaughan and Georges Berthonneau have all appeared on TV before, new bride Adrienne Naylor admitted she was “naïve” when went into the process.

“I remember when people would ask me, ‘Have you done TV?’” she said. “I was like, no, obviously not. This is like a once in a lifetime thing’, and they were like, “Well, this is how it works.”

One thing is for certain, there’s no such thing as a dull moment when it comes to this lot.