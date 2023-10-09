MAFS UK: Peggy Rose reveals she tried to WARN fellow bride about their husband

The latest batch of brides and grooms on Married at First Sight UK have kept us talking since the moment they walked down the aisle.

From rumours of infidelity to cases of controlling or toxic behaviour, this series has been a whirlwind, and not always a good one.

One of the most talked about couples has been Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau, mainly due to George’s less than gentlemanly remarks - we still can’t let of the ‘mummy milkers’ incident, as much as we wish we could.

Pictured: Georges ©E4

Peggy recently sat down with heat to discuss her time filming and she revealed that at one point she even tried to warn a fellow bride about their hubby.

“It's difficult when you see your friend with somebody who you think doesn't feel the same about them. That's hard. Because you don't want to get involved but then you want to advise them.

"You don't want them to get hurt in the long run. That's the same with Shona and Brad.”

BRAD AND SHONA during a dinner party ©CHANNEL 4

“I did say to Shona before, this is going to sound terrible, but I did tell her and warn her about how I thought her relationship was with Brad, because I didn't want her to get hurt. And sometimes your friends don't want to hear the truth, do they? I believe there's three sides of every story, your story, their story and then the truth.”

While it’s unclear if Peggy’s warnings will be aired, you bet we’ll be tuning in anyway.

georges and peggy during a dinner party ©E4

Peggy also shared that while she was happy in her relationship with Georges, friendships did form among the other brides.

“The other [brides], they did they did start to form alliances I guess, friendships, because they weren't happy in their own relationship.”

She went on to add that she found herself taking on a confidante role.

Peggy, Shona, Ella and Jay together ©E4

“I think I felt like an agony aunt a lot of the time. Like trying to advise other people in their relationships because I just say what I see.

"There's nothing that I say that's meant with malicious intent whatsoever.”