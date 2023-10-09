MAFS UK: Terence Edwards speaks out on his ‘affair’ with another bride

Will there ever be a series of Married At First Sight that isn't a rollercoaster of mayhem and madness?

If there is we can confirm it is not MAFS UK 2023 - and it certainly wasn't this year's Aussie counterpart, either.

We are well into the new series of, arguably, the most explosive and dramatic reality TV show out there and the love experts are trying to put out fires left, right and centre.

This year's MAFS is far from smooth sailing ©channel 4

It's been revealed that Brad Skelly was kicked off the show for his behaviour towards Shona Manderson. ICYMI, he told her to "shut up," several times and also made a comment about "allowing her" to act a certain way. Not very spiritual of him at all.

Understandably, his actions did not go down too well with anybody and Brad was shown the door.

As well as 'toxic' behaviour and accusations of 'mean girls' within the cast, there have even been rumours of affairs amongst the couples.

To be fair, swapping brides and grooms isn't that much of a surprise when it comes to the cast of MAFS. Just ask Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James (the Aussie groom, not the singer from Blue).

But one contestant from this year's show who felt the need to talk out about the 'affair' controversy is party-loving groom, Terence Edwards.

Terence was matched with Porscha ©channel 4

Terence was matched with Porscha Pernelle and at first their relationship had everyone wondering 'What the hell were the experts thinking?' Especially after #spoongate. But as the weeks progressed it seems as though Terence and Porscha can at least stand each other, which is handy seeing as they're 'married' and all that.

Chatting to heat, when asked about who he was closest to from this year's cast, Terence first mentioned a fellow groom.

"In terms of the closest, I was definitely closest with Luke [Worley]. And then we're still close now," he revealed before jumping to name a few of the brides.

"I will say Tasha [Jay] andPeggy [Rose]. I was close with them two, as well."

Well that sounds all rather innocent, from what we are aware Tasha is loved up with Paul Liba and, after a rocky start, Peggy and her groom Georges Berthonneau seem to be on the right track.

Georges and Peggy ©channel 4

"I think I'm actually that close to Peggy," Terence continued, "Now everyone's starting to put this rumour about me and Peggy having an affair."

Bloody hell that escalated quickly.

Here we were thinking that it was Ella Morgan who was part of the cheating scandal after it was reported by the Daily Mail that she had hooked up with another groom behind the back of Nathaniel Valentino but perhaps it's Terence who has caused a ruckus.