MAFS UK’s Peggy Rose reveals ‘adult’ new job after Georges Berthonneau squatting row

We weren’t quite sure if they would make it through the process at times, but Married At First Sight UK couple Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau ended the series as a fully-fledged couple after deciding to make a go of it at their final vows.

The pair had a rollercoaster ride of a journey that even Thorpe Park would be jealous of after clashing over their opposing views on OnlyFans, their sex life and, err, Georges’ squatting on Twitch side hustle.

But now the show is over, it seems that Georges’ open-minded approach to the bedroom might have rubbed off on Peggy as she’s announced her “adult” new job now that the MAFS experiment has come to an end.

Peggy's got a new job that's entirely different to her pre-fame career ©Channel 4

It was announced on Instagram that Peggy has signed up to make a special guest appearance in “London’s number one adult panto” next month.

Appearing alongside characters including Queen Genetalia, Jack and Jill, Daisy The Cow, and Dame Trott, Peggy will play the role of Fairy Barbie in Jack & His Giant Beanstalk. We see what they did there…

Promising to be “bigger, bolder and ruder than ever”, the panto is a strictly over 18s only affair.

Bosses behind the panto warn, “This pantomime is strictly for adults and over 18s only and not for the faint-hearted or persons of a prudish nature.”

It sounds like exactly the sort of thing that Peggy’s other half Georges will absolutely LOVE.

Peggy’s new role is a far cry from her former day job as a technology risk partner and it’s not the only new venture she’s got in the works as she revealed she was collaborating on a collection of pyjamas with Queen’s Park Sleepwear.

She told her followers, “The secret is out! 🤭 Excited to announce my collaboration with @queensparksleepwear to launch their new winter collection!

“These luxury pyjamas really are what dreams are made of! 🌙✨ Each design is so unique, it’s difficult to pick my favourite!”