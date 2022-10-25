Brazilian vs Hollywood Wax: Which one should you go for?

by Elena Angelides |

Body hair. The age-old conundrum women deal with, especially when it comes to down below. Deciding whether to manage – or not manage – your pubic hair is totally your prerogative. And if you’re shaving, plucking, lasering or waxing * – there’s no one-size-fits-all, totally pain-free and cheap route to feeling yourself, and feeling smooth. Worst still, those pesky hairs require constant upkeep too.

Waxing has its perks when it comes to getting a treatment before a two or three-weeklong holiday. While after shaving, hair regrowth is faster and laser must be done during a long period - ideally over winter - as you can’t get a natural tan, you can be exposed to the sun 24 hours after a wax, and hair regrowth takes longer, returning softer and thinner. It’s the perfect pre-holiday de-fuzzer.

Now that’s settled, it’s time to consider the prep, the pain and which direction to go: we’re here to wax lyrical about the pros and cons of a Brazilian vs a Hollywood wax.

What is a Bikini Wax?

If you haven’t had the pleasure of this humbling experience, a bikini wax involves the removal of pubic hair from around the knicker line by applying special wax which adheres to the hairs, and when pulled off quickly, takes the hair off with it.

Hot Wax or Strip Wax?

Hot wax is preferred instead of strip wax on the intimate area, as it’s better suited to it’s complicated curves and angles: whereas strip wax is ideal for flat parts of the body, such as the legs.

How to Prepare

To prepare, it’s advised not to shave 2-4 weeks prior – so that your hair is the length of a grain of rice - around 6mm. Also, to remove dead skin that could trap hair, gently exfoliate 48 hours before your appointment. Drink plenty of water, and avoid alcohol or caffeine which can dehydrate.

On the day, a warm shower is recommended to open up your pores, and 40 minutes before, you can opt to take a painkiller and apply numbing cream. Arrive in loose clothes and 100 per cent cotton underwear, as you will need to travel home and it’s best to avoid tight garments which might irritate.

Being on your period can make you more sensitive to pain. It might be wise to reschedule your appointment unless you have an upcoming holiday or date in the diary you’d like to be waxed for. Otherwise, make sure to check with your salon if they wax when clients are menstruating, and if they do, wear a tampon.

At the salon, the beautician will ask if you want a standard or high bikini wax. You may prefer to get a standard - essentially your knicker-line - or a high or extended bikini wax, which comes in a bit closer, leaving behind a smaller, more defined triangle of hair.

Does Waxing Hurt?

People often wonder if waxing hurts. Of course, there will always be some degree of pain involved. But the more regularly you do it, the easier it gets, as the hair becomes finer. Plus, if this method works for you and your skin, you might decide the sting is worth a satisfyingly smooth outcome.

Should you have a high pain threshold, you might consider a Brazilian or a Hollywood wax instead. However, if you are new to waxing, it’s ideal to begin with a bikini, process to a Brazilian and graduate to a Hollywood, as you acclimatise to the pain.

Brazilian vs Hollywood wax:

A Brazilian wax removes all the hair from the bikini line, outer vulva and area around the bum, leaving behind a landing strip of hair. Meanwhile, the Hollywood wax removes every inch of hair from your pubic area, leaving nothing behind.

While both pose different aesthetics, which are ultimately down to personal preference, there are other factors to help inform your decision.

The pros of a Brazilian wax include a little bit of extra warmth and comfort down there, and of course, less pain, as there is less of the sensitive surface area tackled. However, if you’re after a holiday of running around the beach and wanting to be hairless, the Brazilian doesn’t pose this opportunity.

On the other hand, a Hollywood does. Another pro is it’s hygienic, as the removal of hair decreases odours, if this is something you’re concerned about. Also, while consistently getting a Hollywood wax can make it less painful over time, it could also result in patchy hair growth. If you do ever decide you want it all back, it may not grow like it used to.

Both processes should take around 40 minutes and last four-six weeks. If you get waxed regularly, you ought to not shave in between to build up a regular wax cycle, which are reported to be less painful as the hair gets thinner.

In terms of aftercare, for 24 hours, avoid exercise and hanky panky. These sorts of blood-raising activities cause you to work up a sweat, which is bad for your newly opened pores. When bacteria from sweat gets inside, it clogs the pour and can result in ingrown hairs. Similarly, sun exposure, hot showers, jacuzzies and the chemicals from public pools are not ideal exposure to your sensitive just waxed skin either, so book your wax at least 24-48 hours before the holiday.

How To Prevent Ingrown Hairs

This issue is as enduring as hair-removal itself. As long ago as 3,000 BC, copper razers were found in Egypt and Mesopotamia, and we’re wondering if these gals were staring those spotty little villains straight in the face too. Alas, with the modern invention of skincare, we shall conquer the ingrowns.

The truth is, a big negative to waxing is that it can cause more ingrown hairs than shaving, but there are key precautions you can take to help. Firstly, regular exfoliation. It’s not only ideal two days before the wax, but also twice a week in general and moisturise after. For facial exfoliation, remember to be gentler and not over exfoliate. You can start with once a week and gradually build up usage.