OMG! The best mermaid leggings are back, here’s where to shop them

Ah, remember the best mermaid leggings? Yep, the throwback fashion statement is making a comeback once again. Can you really blame us for reliving our mermaidcore dreams after the release of The Little Mermaid earlier this year? If you're in need of ideas for your next costume party, or just a pair of the best leggings to lounge around the house in, mermaid print leggings are the right fit for all occasions.

Ideal for Halloween if you're paying homage to Ariel, or just as a fun pair of pyjama bottoms to throw on for your next movie night. If you're a fan of leggings with a print, then these are definitely for you. Usually decorated with a scale pattern, metallic effect and the colours of the ocean, they're a whimsical take on your standard (SEE: boring) pair of leggings.

Alaroo Halloween Mermaid Leggings, £40.83 on Amazon

Smiffys Mermaid Leggings, £5.49 on Smiffys

Listen, we know it's all about honeycomb leggings right now, but believe us when we say, mermaid leggings are back. If you want a new standout pair to wear to your yoga class then these are your gals. We'll forever remember them being paired with a slouchy knit, chunky boots and a hat for added effect (it was the Tumblr era, ok?) but now we're embracing them as part of our gym - and lounge - wear, for the foreseeable.

So, if you're looking for the best gym leggings, these mermaid print leggings are ideal to wear for your next session. Whether it's the gym, the couch or a Halloween party, these versatile leggings have got your back. Here are the best mermaid leggings to shop now.

1. Metallic Mermaid Flared Leggings
Could you GET any more party than a pair of metallic flares? We think not. While these Metallic Mermaid Flared Leggings are ideal for a costume party, they're also perfect for a night out. Made from lightweight stretchy fabric, they have a flattering flared fit and come in four different designs to choose from.
£21.99

Four different designs to choose from

£21.99

2. Alaroo Halloween Mermaid Leggings
As the pair with the most reviews, we couldn't resist including these Alaroo Halloween Mermaid Leggings. They include nine different colours, the size range goes to a 4XL and they're made with stretch elastic. However, the sizing may run small.
£40.83+

The size range goes to a 4XL

£40.83+

3. Smiffys Mermaid Leggings
As the best budget pair on our list, the Smiffys Mermaid Leggings are now on sale. Grab this pair while you can, as they're currently on offer. They have quick delivery times and matching items available, but only one colour is available.
£5.49 (was £13.69)

Matching items available

£5.49 (was £13.69)

4. Ayliss Mermaid Printed Leggings
The Ayliss Mermaid Printed Leggings are a highly rated pair over at Amazon. With only three design options, some colours and sizes are selling out. Made from stretchy four-way Spandex, they come in three different designs to choose from.
£15.99

Made from stretchy four-way Spandex

£15.99

5. Metallic Mermaid Leggings
It seems as though these Metallic Mermaid Leggings from Etsy are in demand, as they're already selling out. They include seven different colours, are made with comfortable stretch material and have a flattering high-waisted fit. However, they could be thicker material.
£12.95

Made with comfortable stretch material

£12.95

6. Rich Teal Mermaid Gym Leggings
Made with care, these Rich Teal Mermaid Gym Leggings have stunning attention to detail. Perfect for activewear, they're made from stretchy four-way Spandex and are precision-cut and hand-sewn after printing. However, delivery may take a while.
£49.50

Made from stretchy four-way Spandex

£49.50

7. Metallic Shiny Foil Mermaid Leggings
How about, like, three different colours in one? These Metallic Shiny Foil Mermaid Leggings from Etsy are made with premium stretch fabric, the size range goes to a 2XL and they're handmade with care. However, only one colour is available.
£18.99

The size range goes to a 2XL

£18.99

8. Opalescent Mermaid Scales Yoga Leggings
Another option for a new pair of go-to gym leggings, these Opalescent Mermaid Scales Yoga Leggings are perfect for activewear. Made from stretchy four-way Spandex, they're precision-cut and hand-sewn after printing. However, delivery may take a while.
£49.50

Made from stretchy four-way Spandex

£49.50

9. Metallic Mermaid Two-Piece Set
Your costume is sorted with this Metallic Mermaid Two-Piece Set, including a pair of fab flared leggings and a matching crop top. It comes as a set, the size range goes to a 2XL and it's handmade with care. However, some sizes are sold out.
£29.99

The size range goes to a 2XL

£29.99

FAQs

How to wear mermaid leggings?

Mythical mermaid: If you're going to a party and you want a costume that reflects the mermaidcore trend, style with a crop top or a shell bralette for an easy Halloween win. And, if you're really wanting to go all out, then a pair of sequin flared leggings will put you in the party mood.

Pyjama princess: For movie night, throw on your comfy mermaid leggings with a slouchy sweatshirt and a pair of cosy bed socks. Alternatively, ribbed leggings make unreal pyjama pants, too.

Gym girly: If you're hitting the gym, these colourful leggings will certainly make a statement. Some of the leggings above are the ideal gym leggings, especially for a laidback yoga session.

Where to find the best mermaid leggings?

There are tonnes of colours, styles and fits, and knowing where to look for them can be tricky. But, like Zara McDermott's gym leggings, the best mermaid leggings can be found over at Amazon. You can also grab a few pairs over at Etsy.