OMG! The best mermaid leggings are back, here’s where to shop them

Ah, remember the best mermaid leggings? Yep, the throwback fashion statement is making a comeback once again. Can you really blame us for reliving our mermaidcore dreams after the release of The Little Mermaid earlier this year? If you're in need of ideas for your next costume party, or just a pair of the best leggings to lounge around the house in, mermaid print leggings are the right fit for all occasions.
Ideal for Halloween if you're paying homage to Ariel, or just as a fun pair of pyjama bottoms to throw on for your next movie night. If you're a fan of leggings with a print, then these are definitely for you. Usually decorated with a scale pattern, metallic effect and the colours of the ocean, they're a whimsical take on your standard (SEE: boring) pair of leggings.
Listen, we know it's all about honeycomb leggings right now, but believe us when we say, mermaid leggings are back. If you want a new standout pair to wear to your yoga class then these are your gals. We'll forever remember them being paired with a slouchy knit, chunky boots and a hat for added effect (it was the Tumblr era, ok?) but now we're embracing them as part of our gym - and lounge - wear, for the foreseeable.
So, if you're looking for the best gym leggings, these mermaid print leggings are ideal to wear for your next session. Whether it's the gym, the couch or a Halloween party, these versatile leggings have got your back. Here are the best mermaid leggings to shop now.
SHOP: 9 best mermaid leggings 2023
Editor's choice
Description
Could you GET any more party than a pair of metallic flares? We think not. While these Metallic
Pros
- Has a flattering flared fit
- Four different designs to choose from
- Made from lightweight stretchy fabric
Cons
- Could include more colours
Best highly rated mermaid leggings
Description
As the pair with the most reviews, we couldn't resist including these Alaroo Halloween Mermaid
Pros
- Includes nine different colours
- The size range goes to a 4XL
- Made with stretch elastic
Cons
- The sizing may run small
Best budget mermaid leggings
Description
As the best budget pair on our list, the Smiffys Mermaid Leggings are now on sale. Grab this
Pros
- Currently on offer
- Matching items available
- Quick delivery times
Cons
- Only one colour available
Best popular mermaid leggings
Description
The Ayliss Mermaid Printed Leggings are a highly rated pair over at Amazon. With only three design
Pros
- Highly rated on Amazon
- Made from stretchy four-way Spandex
- Three different designs to choose from
Cons
- Some colours and sizes selling out
Best mermaid leggings for choice
Description
It seems as though these Metallic Mermaid Leggings from Etsy are in demand, as they're already
Pros
- Includes seven different colours
- Made with comfortable stretch material
- Has a flattering high-waisted fit
Cons
- Could be thicker material
Best mermaid leggings for the gym
Description
Made with care, these Rich Teal Mermaid Gym Leggings have stunning attention to detail. Perfect
Pros
- Perfect for activewear
- Made from stretchy four-way Spandex
- Precision-cut and hand-sewn after printing
Cons
- Delivery may take a while
Best multicoloured mermaid leggings
Description
How about, like, three different colours in one? These Metallic Shiny Foil Mermaid Leggings from
Pros
- Made with premium stretch fabric
- The size range goes to a 2XL
- Handmade with care
Cons
- Only one colour available
Best mermaid leggings for yoga
Description
Another option for a new pair of go-to gym leggings, these Opalescent Mermaid Scales Yoga Leggings
Pros
- Perfect for activewear
- Made from stretchy four-way Spandex
- Precision-cut and hand-sewn after printing
Cons
- Delivery may take a while
Best mermaid legging set
Description
Your costume is sorted with this Metallic Mermaid Two-Piece Set, including a pair of fab flared
Pros
- Comes as a set
- The size range goes to a 2XL
- Handmade with care
Cons
- Some sizes sold out
FAQs
How to wear mermaid leggings?
Mythical mermaid: If you're going to a party and you want a costume that reflects the mermaidcore trend, style with a crop top or a shell bralette for an easy Halloween win. And, if you're really wanting to go all out, then a pair of sequin flared leggings will put you in the party mood.
Pyjama princess: For movie night, throw on your comfy mermaid leggings with a slouchy sweatshirt and a pair of cosy bed socks. Alternatively, ribbed leggings make unreal pyjama pants, too.
Gym girly: If you're hitting the gym, these colourful leggings will certainly make a statement. Some of the leggings above are the ideal gym leggings, especially for a laidback yoga session.
Where to find the best mermaid leggings?
There are tonnes of colours, styles and fits, and knowing where to look for them can be tricky. But, like Zara McDermott's gym leggings, the best mermaid leggings can be found over at Amazon. You can also grab a few pairs over at Etsy.
