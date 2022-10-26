Georgia Steel slammed for ‘totally inappropriate’ outfit at Pride of Britain Awards

Sunday saw the return of the Pride of Britain Awards, which celebrates the country's unsung heroes. Hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo at Grosvenor House in London’s Park Lane, the awards saw lots of famous faces hit the red carpet. Amongst the many Love Islanders in attendance was series four's 'loyal' babe Georgia Steel.

However Georgia didn't receive the warmest of receptions at the awards, mainly due to her choice of dress for the night. She hit the red carpet in a sheer panelled mini dress from God Save The Queens, and after posting her outfit on instagram, fans had A LOT to say about it.

One commenter said that Georgia's outfit was "Totally inappropriate outdoor for the event", with another agreeing saying, "Gorgeous as usual😍 not good choice of a dress for the event".

A third wrote, "Just not the right dress for this event".

And one more added, "Sorry gorgeous girl❤️ but it's a no for the dress❤️."

We reckon that because of the nature of the awards, where the celebrities aren't the main focus of the event, that's probably why her followers aren't keen...

However not all responses to her outfit were negative, with fans commenting on her post, "Wow😍 Beautiful! Love this dress so much xxx" and "Gorgeous girl".

She also had the support of her fellow islanders as Shaughna Phillips commented "Beauty❤️❤️❤️" and Rosie Williams replied saying, "Beautiful 🖤" .

If you're a fan of Georgia's dress then we've found a few dupes before the Love Island's frock costs more than £150...

