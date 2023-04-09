  1. Home|
  2. Shopping|
  3. Fashion

All the holiday outfit ideas you need for your last-minute break

Whether you're flying out to Ibiza or having a staycation...

best-holiday-outfit-ideas (18)
by Samantha Price |
Posted
1
Tie Front Cut Out Ruched Detail Asymmetric Dress
2
Purple Abstract Multi Lined Mesh Bandeau Dress
3
White Cut Out Adjustable String Swimsuit
4
I Saw It First Mesh Bodycon Mini Dress in Marble Print
5
Olive Triangle Glitter Bikini Top
6
Brown Aviator Rectangular Sunglasses
7
Light Blue Pinstripe Elastic Shorts
8
Straw Bucket Tote Bag
9
ASOS DESIGN Open Knit Sarong with Fringing in Metallic Black
10
Natural Raffia Cowboy Hat
11
Cream Strappy Crotchet Maxi Dress
12
Bandeau Rose Frill Detail Midi Dress
13
White Denim Plait Handle Shoulder Bag
14
Liliana Gold Shimmer Cowl Neck Mini Dress
15
Humble White PU Strappy Lace Up Heels

If you're thinking of jetting off on your hols, then these holiday outfit ideas will have you sorted for your last-minute trip with the girls. Ok, so we know that packing is the most boring bit of prepping for a holiday. But, we also know that putting together the best holiday 'fits definitely isn't. So, if you're wondering what to wear in Ibiza and you're looking for some holiday outfit ideas for your next beach break, we've got you covered babe.

Is there anything better than hitting the beach and soaking up the sun, only to go back to your room to do your make-up on the hotel balcony while downing an Aperol spritz? We think not. And, while you might consult with the girls about the outfit you're wearing that night, it's inevitable that you'll still change your mind about 36754 times. That's why a girl needs options.

So, whether it's a ruffle dress for a fancy meal overlooking the sea or a bodycon dress for a night out on the town, we've thought of absolutely everything (don't worry, thank us later). Here are the best holiday outfit ideas that will have you turning heads on your next vacay.

SHOP: The best holiday outfit ideas for your next break

1. Tie Front Cut Out Ruched Detail Asymmetric Dress

Tie Front Cut Out Ruched Detail Asymmetric DressEGO
Price: £28

ego.co.uk

Description

Everything about this Tie Front Cut Out Ruched Detail Asymmetric Dress is fire. Whether you're

Tie Front Cut Out Ruched Detail Asymmetric Dress

2. Purple Abstract Multi Lined Mesh Bandeau Dress

Purple Abstract Multi Lined Mesh Bandeau DressPrettyLittleThing
Price: £22

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

So on trend, we're seeing a lot of mesh dresses this season. This style of Purple Abstract Multi

Purple Abstract Multi Lined Mesh Bandeau Dress

3. White Cut Out Adjustable String Swimsuit

White Cut Out Adjustable String SwimsuitPrettyLittleThing
Price: £20

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

If you're a one-piece girl, this White Cut Out Adjustable String Swimsuit from PrettyLittleThing

White Cut Out Adjustable String Swimsuit

4. I Saw It First Mesh Bodycon Mini Dress in Marble Print

I Saw It First Mesh Bodycon Mini Dress in Marble PrintASOS
Price: £14 (was £28)

www.asos.com

Description

Off out on the town? The I Saw It First Mesh Bodycon Mini Dress has a fun marble print that's

I Saw It First Mesh Bodycon Mini Dress in Marble Print

5. Olive Triangle Glitter Bikini Top

Olive Triangle Glitter Bikini TopPrettyLittleThing
Price: £10

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

Get yourself a matching bikini set with the Olive Triangle Glitter Bikini Top and [Olive

Olive Triangle Glitter Bikini Top

6. Brown Aviator Rectangular Sunglasses

Brown Aviator Rectangular SunglassesPrettyLittleThing
Price: £8

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

Add some style to your outfit with a pair of Brown Aviator Rectangular Sunglasses. Featuring brown

Brown Aviator Rectangular Sunglasses

7. Light Blue Pinstripe Elastic Shorts

Light Blue Pinstripe Elastic Shorts PrettyLittleThing
Price: £9 (was £15)

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

These Light Blue Pinstripe Elastic Shorts come as a matching set and you can buy the [Light Blue

Light Blue Pinstripe Elastic Shorts

8. Straw Bucket Tote Bag

Straw Bucket Tote BagNew Look
Price: £25.99

www.newlook.com

Description

As a Loewe bag dupe, the Straw Bucket Tote Bag from New Look has been getting a lot of interest -

Straw Bucket Tote Bag

9. ASOS DESIGN Open Knit Sarong with Fringing in Metallic Black

ASOS DESIGN Open Knit Sarong with Fringing in Metallic BlackASOS
Price: £22

www.asos.com

Description

This ASOS DESIGN Open Knit Sarong adds something a little extra to your swimwear looks. Along with

ASOS DESIGN Open Knit Sarong with Fringing in Metallic Black

10. Natural Raffia Cowboy Hat

Natural Raffia Cowboy HatPrettyLittleThing
Price: £10.50 (was £15)

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

With the rise of [disco

Natural Raffia Cowboy Hat

11. Cream Strappy Crotchet Maxi Dress

Cream Strappy Crotchet Maxi DressPrettyLittleThing
Price: £26

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

We're obsessed with [crochet

Cream Strappy Crotchet Maxi Dress

12. Bandeau Rose Frill Detail Midi Dress

Bandeau Rose Frill Detail Midi DressEGO
Price: £28

ego.co.uk

Description

You can't go on your hols without your designated ruffle dress. The style of this Bandeau Rose

Bandeau Rose Frill Detail Midi Dress

13. White Denim Plait Handle Shoulder Bag

White Denim Plait Handle Shoulder BagPrettyLittleThing
Price: £26

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

This White Denim Plait Handle Shoulder Bag is a fab one to wear for any club nights or party

White Denim Plait Handle Shoulder Bag

14. Liliana Gold Shimmer Cowl Neck Mini Dress

Liliana Gold Shimmer Cowl Neck Mini DressClub L London
Price: £35

clubllondon.com

Description

If this isn't a going-out dress, we don't know what is. The Liliana Gold Shimmer Cowl Neck Mini

Liliana Gold Shimmer Cowl Neck Mini Dress

15. Humble White PU Strappy Lace Up Heels

Humble White PU Strappy Lace Up HeelsPublic Desire
Price: £10 (was £29.99)

www.publicdesire.com

Description

Set off your outfit with a pair of Humble White PU Strappy Lace Up Heels from Public Desire. A

Humble White PU Strappy Lace Up Heels

Where to look for the best holiday outfit ideas?

It might seem obvious, but keeping up to date on the 'gram is the best way to see what everyone's wearing. Why not take some inspiration from your fave influencer and put your own spin on it? For the best holiday outfit ideas, we're definitely taking notes from the Love Island girls, especially style icon Ella Thomas.

@ellathomas_ / instagram

As well as Instagram, most retailers will have a holiday edit to shop from to make life a little easier. Brands like ASOS, EGO, PrettyLittleThing (and more) have collections that you can browse so that you can put together your holiday outfit essentials with total ease.

How to accessorise the best holiday outfits?

You can't go wrong with understated gold jewellery to add some sophistication to your 'fit. But, if you want accessories that add some interest, then shell necklaces or boho belts are the one. Sunglasses are an absolute must, and the right handbag will set your outfits off just right. In terms of shoes, a pair of white trainers, sandals, wedges or statement heels for your nights out are the best choice. Oh, and don't forget a beach cover-up.

Samantha 'Sam' Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Products Writer at heat magazine. In 2021, Sam began her journey as a Storytelling Executive at Closer and heatworld on an internship, creating beauty and fashion content across these brands. It was 2022 when Sam was employed as a Commercial Content Writer writing about Family Life on Yours, Mother & Baby and Spirit & Destiny. Now, she specialises in beauty, fashion and wellness content across many brands

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us