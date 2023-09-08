EXCLUSIVE: Love Island stars expose Jess Harding crying scene – that we DIDN’T see on TV

We know, we know, Love Island has finished but let's be honest - we'll be talking about this lot until at least June next year when the series 11 cast are announced.

For now though, we'll continue obsessing over the Love Island 2023 lot and in particular our winner Jess Harding who was everyone's fave.

Now we did see her crying over Sammy Root - remember all the times his head turned? - but it turns out it was actually all the Islanders who made her cry in unaired scenes.

jess was left in tears after one challenge ©ITV

It was during this chat that Ella revealed that Jess was the Islanders who cried the most in the villa.

"I'm going to say Jess because she can easily cry when she's upset. I remember on the smoothie challenge, because she didn't want to try it and she actually cried.

"I just think she was feeling very emotional in the villa and missing home."

Jess cried in the villa ©ITV

Poor Jess.

It was only last month that two Islanders revealed that Jess was banned from playing games with her co-stars in the villa.

It's not all that bad though - she won £25k, bagged a boyfriend and had over 600k Instagram followers.

During our chat, Mitch also opened up about the rest of the girls who were often in tears in the villa.

ella and mitch together at the beach club ©ITV

"I did see quite a couple of girls cry in the villa, including Ella B - that was my fault.