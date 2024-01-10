Love Island star issues warning as they lose a tooth

There's been plenty of advice around Love Island - "remember your real friends", "don't let the fame get to your head" etc etc but a former Islander has spoken out after losing a tooth and we're shook.

We know, we know.

Usually our Love Island x teeth content is them either flying to Turkey or doing a hashtag ad for Invisalign.

However Love Island winter (the 2023 series) star Keanan Brand has posted a selfie with a missing tooth and captioned the snap, "Don't play rugby kids 🤕".

keanan shown off his missing tooth ©Instagram / keabrand

Before heading into the villa Keanan was a professional rugby player for Leigh Leopards and after his stint he returned to his job.

We don't blame him, tbh.

He was only on the show for five days. In his defence, he arrived in the villa pretty late in the game (on day 40, which is literally week five) and he took Jessie Wynter and Samie Elishi on dates but they were pretty wrapped up with Will Young and Tom Clare.

claudia and keanan after they were dumped ©ITV

Keanan ended up coupling up with Claudia Fogarty but they were dumped from the villa at the beach club party alongside Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda.

Ngl, following his villa stint Keanan seems to be living his best life. He's back to his job and he's got a gorgeous new girlfriend.

Going Insta official with his other half Rosie (not Rosie Seabrook), he posted a snap on the 'gram and wrote, "Alexa play benediction ❤️."

Lots of his followers rushed to comment including ex-Islander Maxwell who wrote, "Doing it right bro 💫".

And Zac Ashford added, "Nice lad 🙌".