Love Island: All Stars – hang on, Callum Jones’ ‘BROTHER’ has history with Jess Gale

This year's season of Love Island is brimming with exes.

We didn't even think about how All Stars was likely to turn into an Ex on the Beach style show, but it turns out that half the Islanders have dated, or at least had a summer fling, outside of the villa.

The first episode cemented this chaos when Callum Jones and Molly Smith, who had literally just split up after three years together, strolled into the South African villa as the first bombshells of the season.

Hella awkward for them, hella entertaining for us.

But Moll and Cal aren't the only Islanders with history; Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran apparently have a past, as do Arabella Chi and Toby, as do Tom Clare and Georgia S. It is truly a whose who of former lovers.

The plot thickened when Love Island 2020 twins Eve and Jess Gale, who were on the same season as Molly and Callum, rocked up this week, on the arm of a grinning Joe Garratt, might we add.

It also turns out that Jess, who is currently coupled up with Callum has shared a romantic dalliance with his 'brother.'

WAIT WHAT?

Okay, well, kind of.

Who remembers when Callum shared a photo on his social media of him and Casa Amor lad Alexi Eraclides? Don't worry if the name doesn't ring any bells, like many Casa casualties, Alexi never made it back to the villa, but he did make it onto Callum's Instagram grid, so who is the real winner here?

The Manchester scaffolder posted a photo of himself and Alexi and wrote alongside the snap, "Separated at birth🤣🤣🤣".

Alex wrote underneath the snap, "REUNITED at last 🤣❤️".

Countless others jumped on the bandwagon with Molly commenting, "Twins 😂🔥".

Another one of Callum's followers wrote, "Jesus Christ so thought you two were brothers!!!!! 🤩".

Obviously ,Jess is currently in a couple with Callum on All Stars and the two even shared a kiss, but before Alexi was on Love Island four years ago he admitted to knowing Jess.

"I’ve met Jess on a night out before," he confessed, "we exchanged Instagrams then we sent a few messages but nothing came of it. It’ll be interesting to see how we get on when we meet again."

We can confirm that nothing came of the connection when they on the dating show but who knows if they shared a romantic relationship afterwards?

Either way, it turns out Jess has a thing for curly haired brunettes who wear black but then again, who doesn't?

