Love Island’s Lydia Karakryiakou speaks out on boob job rumours

Winter Love Island 2023 ended over a month ago but it seems like just yesterday we all suffered through the most awkward Casa Amor recoupling in the history of the dating show.

As we wait for the summer version to hit our telly screens (June 5 FYI) the class of LI 2023 are keeping us highly entertained through any means necessary.

Winner Kai Fagan and his TikToks offer up some classic dry Kai humour and Jessie Wynter documenting and updating us about her life on the farm was always going to be a great watch.

Not to mention Zara Lackenby Brown shading Olivia Hawkins and every opportunity and Tanyel Revan teasing a boyfriend reveal any day now. We're waiting Tanyel.

The bombshells of Love Island have also been popping up and one Casa Amor chica who was involved in THAT firepit drama is Lydia Karakryiakou.

Since Tom Clare picked Samie Elishi over Lydia and the Islander was dumped she has been honestly thriving. Serving stunning look after stunning look; we all saw her in that GORGE pink dress at the reunion, right? It was giving us Barbie meets Bond girl.

Lydia recently posted a gym selfie #gains on her Instagram Story and followed up the photo with a little message for her followers.

"I went onto my DMs and someone had replied to my story of gym outfit asking me where I got my boobs done,” she grinned as she chatted to her friends and fans.

“Guys can I just clarify I have not had my boobs done, never had any surgery. I've had this a lot now and I’m flattered that people think I've had them don't but I've not,” the Greek-Scottish Islander laughed.

Props to Lydia for being honest but also accepting the question as a compliment. She went on to say, “They're very much my own so to all the people that keep asking me where I get my boobs done, I've not had them done. They're mine.”