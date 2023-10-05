Made in Chelsea’s Bella Sharpe opens up about ‘spicy’ show relationship

The filming for the new series of Made in Chelsea has wrapped and the babes of SW3 will be back on our screen within the month.

Thank GOD; we hate to admit it, but we have low-key missed the longing stares, painful silences and Sam Prince winding everybody up. Bring on season 26, as far as we're concerned.

The cast of MIC in Corsica ©Channel 4

To help us thought the wait, the cast of MIC have been spending hella time on social media chatting to their followers about what we can expect when the show returns.

Enjoying a cheeky Q&A, like every other reality TV star, Willow Day recently revealed that the new series will be all kinds of dramatic and Bella Sharpe deemed it to be 'obliterating', which is a nice dramatic word for a nice dramatic show.

But surely not more 'obliterating' than Corsica? That was absolute carnage with kisses and shirts buttons being thrown all over the joint.

Talking of kissing, during her catch up with the Chelsea fans, Bella opened up about her romance with Reza Amiri-Garroussi.

One person asked, "Can we get an update in your situationship with Rez? 😁."

Rez and Bella split last season ©channel 4

As far as we were aware the Reza x Bella love affair was done, gone, finished, FINITO.

But Bella's reply leads us to believe that perhaps there is more to be said for the couple.

"We will be returning to your screens and it's a little bit spicy," she smirked, "but trying to keep Sassfield Tennessee, as the boy loves to calls me, at bay."

We are going to need you guys to head over to Bella's Instagram story and confirm that nickname because it's giving Southern belle drag queen and we are here for it. Who knew Rez was such a witty wordsmith?

Earlier on in the video, Bella even admitted that Reza (as well as Harvey Armstrong and Tristan Phipps) is one of her favourite cast members to "shoot with".

"I love filming with the boys, they simply make me die," she confessed, "Like Rez and Harvey and Tristan. Hilarious, my favourite, they put me in the best mood."

We don't think we have ever claimed our ex can put is in "the best mood" before; which means clearly the ship has most certainly not sailed between Bella and Reza. Surely?

As if to confirm as much, Bella completed her story with a cheeky, "I will just let you find out but we're back, baby."

They all say that and it chips away at our journalistic souls time after time.