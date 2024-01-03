Made in Chelsea’s Emma Walsh boujee job outside of the show

Whenever we are introduced to Made in Chelsea newbies (there's a flurry of them thanks to Made in Chelsea: Sydney - many of whom are sure to be the main crew for Made in Bondi) it always has us thinking about those from back in the day.

Of course, you have your Jamie Laings and Lucy Watsons who will always be remembered and have gone on to be hella successful, but what about those who appeared for a fleeting episode or two never to be seen again? Perhaps as the scorned lover of Miles Nazaire, or the former bestie of Inga Valentiner?

Miles ©channel 4

Not naming any names or anything...

One person who appeared on the show here and there for a few episodes is Emma Walsh. But unlike half the plus-ones and spurned exes, Emma has quite the life out of MIC.

Emma Walsh dated digby ©getty

Who is Emma Walsh?

She is a former Made in Chelsea star, content creator and presenter.

How old is Emma Walsh?

Born 1 August 1983, Emma is 38 years old and her star sign is a Cancer.

Where is Emma Walsh from?

Emma is originally from Cape Town, South Africa.

She returned to the show six years later ©channel 4

When was Emma Walsh on Made in Chelsea?

WELL, fans may think Emma starred on the show as recent as 2021 when she was introduced as the love interest of former MIC hottie Digby Edgley, but Emma was, in fact, part of series back in 2015.

During her season ten stint, Emma was dating Ollie Locke-Locke, but who should come in and steal her away? None other than the reality TV love rat of all love rats Spencer Matthews.

Six years later when Emma reappeared on Made in Chelsea dating Digby she had a rather, ahem, awkward interaction with Ollie...

digby and Emma ©getty

By that point Ollie was ofc loved up with Gareth Locke-Locke but that didn't stop him from warning Digby, “I will not be saying much more about this. You can believe anything you want from her."

FYI, Emma and Digby? No longer an item.

What does Emma Walsh do?

Honestly, what hasn't she done? From reality TV to ballet, Emma seems to have dabbled in a bit of everything. Her Instagram bio credits her as a 'Presenter & Content Creator' and judging by her social media she more than thrives within that role.

She also has a YouTube channel which is based around cars and racing, to the surprise of absolutely NO ONE we don't know much about cars here at heat HQ, but we are under the impression Emma knows what she's chatting about when it comes to motors.

Does Emma Walsh have Instagram?