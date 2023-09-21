Made in Chelsea: Temps calls out ‘bellend’ cast member

The cast of Made in Chelsea are already filming for the new season, even though it seems like just yesterday we endured the spectacle that was Corsica, which means it'll be on our screens SOON.

Naturally, the drama didn't stop when the SW3 babes landed back in the UK as Willow Day already admitted series 26 is 'hectic' and Miles revealed it was a 'slow burner' but 'it goes straight back into it'. It being HELLA dramz.

When chatting to his MIC bestie, Emily Blackwell, on her Mother Half podcast, the Chelsea charmer opened up about the chaos of the new series and also called out his other bestie, David 'Temps' Templar for being a 'cry baby'.

In Temps' defence, his star sign IS a Cancer who are emotional little souls. Bless 'em.

Joel and Temps ©Channel 4

But Temps took the opportunity to call out one of his fellow MIC colleagues during an Instagram Q&A when one follower quizzed, "Who's the biggest 🛎️end in the cast?"

Panning the camera to Sam Prince, Temps told the bleach blonde player to 'smile' - much to Sam's confusion as he appeared to be trying to buy himself a coffee in peace.

When we say 'buy himself', we assume it was either free or paid for by some sort of Made in Chelsea crew member.

©Instagram @temp_tation

It doesn't come as that much of a surprise that Temps called out Sam Prince as being a 'bellend', what with with him moving in with and saying he wanted to marry Inga Valentiner then breaking up with her shortly after. Followed, of course, by a hook-up with Yasmine Zweegers less than a day after he ended his relationship with Inga.

The same Yasmine who had been sharing a cute holiday romance with Sam's close friend and business partner, Tristan Phipps, that is.

Charlie, Sam and Tristan ©channel 4

The shade didn't stop there as another fan asked, "Who has the worst lid" (which translates to, "Who has the worst hair?", FYI).

Temps called out Sam once again as he panned to the heartbreaker. The irony that both lads have bleach blonde locks isn't lost on us, by the way.