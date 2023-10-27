Thomas Kriaras exposes ‘exhausting’ MAFS UK scenes – and it’s brutal

We'd never believe you if six weeks ago you'd told us that Married At First Sight's Thomas Kriaras and Rozz Darlington would be one of our favourite couples.

From the very beginning things were awkward AF between the MAFS UK stars. Rozz even admitted it herself on their wedding day.

Well, fast forward and we're near the end of the dating experiment and they're now one of the strongest couples.

Turns out though, it's not all fun and games while filming the show and Thomas has even exposed how exhausting the scenes can be - not with Rozz but his other co-stars.

During an exclusive chat with heat, Thomas revealed how early filming starts and it sounds too early for us, tbh.

"We got up at 5.30am/6am in the morning, two hour journey to the spa, started drinking at 10, sat outside in a cold jacuzzi because if they turned on they wouldn't be able to hear us because it was too loud.

"Had an hour break, then at 3pm was still drinking. [Arthur Poremba] said something that's triggered me and I just snapped and I just saw red.

"I remember myself proper shouting and screaming at him, it didn't seem that bad. I was just exhausted, tired and cold," he explained.

If you cast your mind back a couple of weeks ago you'll remember the random and rogue row between Thomas and Arthur that seemingly came out of nowhere.

Well, at least now Thomas has clarified what really went down and why he was so riled up. The MAFS star also opened up about what happened off camera following their feud.

"Straight after we wrapped up filming, Arthur did actually come up to me, kinda hugged me said, 'I'm really sorry Thomas, I didn't really mean to upset you.'

"And I remember just being so livid that I couldn't, I said, 'Don't touch me. I'm really angry. We'll talk in a sec, just let me calm down.'

"And so then we went outside and we had really big heart to heart. You know, we hugged and yeah, we did sort things out because I actually do love Arthur and Arthur from the very beginning has actually been there for me."

He went on to say, "I don't think it's been seen on camera that much. But for example, that first commitment ceremony he was always looking over at me, checking in on me making sure I was okay.

"And then at the next dinner party, from the spa day and the big day out, we did sit down. We did have a heart to heart. And we did fix things.

"Arthur is actually like the purest man I've ever met. He's such a beautiful soul."