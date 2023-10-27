MAFS UK’s Mark Kiley lifts the lid on upcoming dinner party where he KICKS OFF

There's a lot on TV at the moment but we're OBSESSED with Married At First Sight and during a recent chat with Mark Kiley he's teased that there's even more MAFS drama ahead.

We've already seen Ella Morgan and Nathanial Valentino scream at each other before dramatically storming out of the dinner party.

Oh and how could we forget when Georges Berthonneau and Porscha Pernelle started arguing in French? Iconic, if you ask us.

Nathanial and Ella kicking off ©E4

Well, it looks like newbie Mark will take centre stage during an upcoming dinner party and we're absolutely buzzing.

Speaking exclusively to heat, Mark admitted that he "absolutely loved" the dinner party drama between Ella, JJ Slater and Bianca Petronzi and admitted he'll be involved in the drama soon.

"There is one party coming up that I do cause a bit of drama. I was trying to take it all in," he began.

"There's something coming up soon that you'll all see, and well, it wasn't the best dinner party I've been to. I'll leave it like that."

mark has teased an upcoming row ©E4

Luckily though, we managed to get more tea from Mark and he went on to say, "That dinner party where I kick off. I didn't want to kick off the way I did.

"I know when I'm going to watch it back, I'm going to be like, 'I should not have done that.' Everything happens for a reason. So you guys will see why I kicked off like that.

"And I'm hoping you guys will be like, 'Yeah, you know what, I would feel the same way.'"

MAFS Mark and Sean together ©E4

He added, "I never want to watch something, so my friends or family would be like, 'Mark I can't believe you did that.'

"I feel like that dinner party, that dinner party was going to be like this, 'Oh, my God.'"

Err, we cannot wait to see all of this unfold.