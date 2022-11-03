Spencer Matthews reveals he was nearly cast as a HUGE Harry Potter character and sorry, WHAT?

Made in Chelsea OG Spencer Matthews claims he had "multiple call backs" for a frankly enormous role in the Harry Potter film franchise and honestly, we can totally see it.

Why?

Because Spenny claims he was in the running to play boy villain Draco Malfoy. And Spenny grew up to be the villain of Chelsea yes / no? (yes). So it wouldn't have so much been acting as...being.

Spenny spilled the butter beer speaking to actual Daniel Radcliffe on Spencer and Jamie Laing's 6 Degrees podcast, and claimed, "I would have looked great with bleached hair."

TBF, this is pretty funny.

Spenny as Draco - we can totally see it

But what are the other Made in Chelsea series one cast up to now?

Long before former Queen of the Jungle (and returning? She's allegedly taking part in I'm a Celebrity: All Stars) Georgia Toffolo's reign over the Kings Road, and back when Sam Thompson caused more havoc at boarding school than he currently does on TikTok (and Sam Prince was probably still in nappies), a different bunch of privileged, pretty, young things ruled the streets of SW3.

Made in Chelsea is currently in its 24th series, and the love triangles, awkward silences and dramatic AF dinner parties show absolutely no signs of relenting.

But, seeing as we’ve been feeling quite nostalgic of late and thought we’d take a journey back in time. Back to the days of Caggie Dunlop and Spencer Matthews' rocky romance, when Ollie Locke’s hair was the envy of 15-year-old girls up and down the country and before Jamie had his wicked way with the entire borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

The golden years.

made in chelsea series one cast ©channel 4

Gallery Original Made In Chelsea stars - Then and Now 1 of 24 CREDIT: E4 Caggie was Made in Chelsea's original 'It girl', whose enviable pout and on/off romance with Spencer Matthews were the hot topics of series 1 to 3. 2 of 24 CREDIT: Shutterstock Since leaving the show (and Spencer Matthews) behind in 2012, Caggie flew off to Australia to pursue her music career. She's since released several records and is now the host of her own podcast, Saturn Returns. 3 of 24 CREDIT: E4 Amber was part of the original Made In Chelsea cast and stayed on the show for the first three series. 4 of 24 CREDIT: Shutterstock Amber's jewellery company MyFlashTrash went on to become a firm favourite with celebs and she's featured on Forbes 30 under 30 list. She's since sold it for a reported £2million and later founded a new company Zyper. 5 of 24 CREDIT: Shutterstock OG cast member Cheska (real name Francesca Hull) was BFFs with Binky Felstead and Ollie Locke, and was famously unlucky in love during her time on the show. 6 of 24 CREDIT: E4 Cheska returned to Made In Chelsea in 2017 to share her pregnancy news with Ollie and Binky (also pregnant with baby India at the time).She's now living in Devon and raising her son Charlie as a single mum following her split from boyfriend Tom Huggett. 7 of 24 CREDIT: Shutterstock Funda Onal was introduced in series one as Spencer Matthews' girlfriend, and became embroiled in a love triangle with Spencer and Caggie. 8 of 24 CREDIT: Instragram In a bizarre twist of fate, actress and model Funda is now married to Caggie's ex Scott Sullivan (he also dated Katie Price). The couple now have a daughter, but Funda is quite private on Instagram, so there's no sweet family snaps. 9 of 24 CREDIT: Shutterstock Rosie was known for her straight-talking, no nonsense attitude on Made In Chelsea. 10 of 24 CREDIT: Shutterstock Since leaving the show she's launched her own jewellery line and runs a fashion blog, A Fashion Forte. 11 of 24 CREDIT: E4 Millie brought us the EPIC party calling out of supposed friend Rosie Fortescue, for kissing her then boyfriend Hugo Taylor. We also saw the beginnings of Millie's romance with Professor Green before she left the show in series five. 12 of 24 CREDIT: Shutterstock After a three-year marriage to Professor Green, Millie is now back with her ex and MIC co-star Hugo Taylor. They've gone on to marry and have children. 13 of 24 CREDIT: Shutterstock Hugo left MiC in 2013, along with Amber Atherton and Caggie Dunlop. 14 of 24 CREDIT: Shutterstock Hugo appeared on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2012. He and Millie announced their engagement in September 2017 and tied the knot in 2018. 15 of 24 CREDIT: Shutterstock Francis kept us very entertained with his weird and wonderful ways (and hilarious one liners) as a regular cast member for the first 6 series. He's taken several breaks from the show to concentrate on his various businesses and travelling the world. 16 of 24 CREDIT: Instagram After leaving, he regularly popped back to Chelsea with words of wisdom for the cast and hung out with pals Jamie Laing, Oliver Proudlock and Fredrick Ferrier. He's now a comedian and has his own podcast. 17 of 24 CREDIT: Shutterstock Gabriella had a turbulent (and ultimately ill-fated) relationship with Ollie Locke. She left the show after series 4 to focus on her music career. 18 of 24 CREDIT: Instagram Gabs has re-branded herself as London Ellis - a singer and blogger living 'The London Life', but based in L.A. 19 of 24 CREDIT: Shutterstock Ollie boasted a head of very luscious, long hair when he bounded onto our screens in series one. 20 of 24 CREDIT: Shutterstock He's since chopped the locks and ditched the Union Jack prints, and looks more suave then ever, tbh. He's also just married his partner Gareth Locke. And yes, they have the same surname. 21 of 24 CREDIT: Shutterstock Fun-loving Alexandra Felstead aka Binky was always keen for a party on MIC. But despite providing all the laughs, Binky didn't have much luck with the Chelsea boys. After flings with Spencer and Jamie, her turbulent relationship with Alex Mytton was the centre of a lot of drama in series 6 and 7. 22 of 24 CREDIT: Instagram Binky left Made In Chelsea in 2017 after revealing she was expecting a baby girl with co-star and on/off boyfriend Joshua Patterson. They've since split but are co-parenting India. Binky is now married to Max Darnton and they've had a baby together. 23 of 24 CREDIT: Shutterstock Spencer Matthews quickly built up a bit of a reputation for himself as SW3's IRL Daniel Cleaver. He wined, dined, and then did the dirty on the entire female population of Chelsea in the early series of the show. 24 of 24 CREDIT: Shutterstock Spencer quit MIC in 2016 after a short-lived stint in the I'm A Celeb jungle. He also competed in (and won) Channel 4's adrenaline-filled The Jump. He's seemingly waved goodbye to his womanising ways for good as he's now married to his The Jump co-star Vogue Williams. And they're now parents to three children.