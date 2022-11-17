13 autumn must-have buys you can wear now and into winter

by Aimee Jakes and Caitlin Casey |

We're going, to be frank with you, as soon as it's past September, we are already planning this year's winter coat, adding tights to our ASOS haul and fantasising deeply about ~whispers~ jumpers.

Sure, picnic dresses and barely-there legs were fun, but now we're excited for layers. And lots of them. We're thinking high-knee wellies, duvet coats and loungewear sets to get oh-so cosy, not to mention all the Acne Studio scarf dupes everyone is donning.

Sad girl autumn? Oh she has arrived.

Of course, we're not suggesting you lock away your floral dresses just yet (yes, you can still wear them in autumn), but simply start to seek out babein' autumn buys that will carry you from now until 2023 at least. From cosy A/W staples to festive party dresses for the return of the infamous Xmas and NYE parties, we've got your wardrobe stocked up.

From cosy knitwear to baggy jeans, here's everything the heat style team is buying in prep for autumn 2022...

SHOP: What to wear this autumn 2022