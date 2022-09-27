These Love Island stars are now step SIBLINGS after parents’ whirlwind romance

Now there's a headline we never thought we'd be writing.

If you're a fan of both Love Island and The Parent Trap (the Lindsay Lohan version, obviously) then this is guaranteed to be the best story you read today. No pressure, us.

Love Island 2022 bombshells George Tasker and Mollie Salmon (who both had dalliances with power couple Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti respectfully) might not have found love in the villa, but in some real-life twist - that truly only a TOWIE producer could've come up with – their parents did... with each other.

Take a minute to sit with that one, Love Island fans; we had a whole meeting about it this morning, so we've had time to fully process.

Yep, it turns out in addition to helping Tasha, Andrew, Indiyah, Dami, Gemma, Luca, Ekin-Su and Davide find love, the 2022 series also helped George and Mollie's PARENTS find love, again, with each other. In fact, upgrade "find love" to "move in together and tie the knot", as reported by The Sun. They're a bonafide Love Island success story.

You can't write this. Actually, we're doing just that, aren't we? You know what we mean...

Bombshell George dropped the bombshell in a recent Instagram Q&A, when a fan asked why him and Mollie were pictured together recently with a mysterious couple. George responded, "So basically, absolute madness, my mum has married Mollie's dad.

"So now we are stepbrother and stepsister, which is mad."

He continued, "They met at the reunion about a month ago and since then got engaged and got married."

We'll give you another minute. It sounds like George could use one, too.

So, no; George and Mollie are not together, they are step brother and step sister now, so let's stamp out that rumour immediately, cause yuck.

What happened with George Tasker and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in the Love Island villa?

Back in July, George appeared on heat's Under the Duvet and exclusively revealed what REALLY happened with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu under THEIR duvet – and it was NSFW.

George appeared on our sofa alongside fellow 2022 Casa Amor bombshells, Jazmine Nichol and Jack Keating. Our Chris Taylor and Harriet Rose managed to wait a whole ten minutes before grilling George about what really happened under the duvet with Ekin-Su on that hot and steamy night in Casa Amor. Honestly, we would've skipped "hello".

Despite, Ekin-Su asking him not to reveal anything while in the villa, he told us, "I think she did mess up (in Casa Amor)."

Shots were fired.

George continued, "Three nights in bed; first night slept like a log, second night a bit spoony, third night, it went from a bit of spooning to holding hands and then, out of nowhere, things got a bit heated, surprisingly."

He elaborated, "It was on TV. She said she got a bit hot and I said, you know, 'You're a nightmare... What's going on? I thought we were friends'. I tried to kiss her one time, as well, and she was like, 'Oh, we're just friends'. But this just happened."

"It wasn't too long. Ten minutes max"

Luckily we had Chris there to speak Love Island to George.

Chris asked the burning question, "Was your Bunsen burner on and that's why it was hot?"

To which George replied, "Yeah. It wasn't too long. Ten minutes max."

George dropped a bombshell with his final remark, "Her hands were in places and my hands were in places."

Naturally, our darling presenters asked what we were all thinking, "What is going to happen when Davide finds out?"

Ekin-Su and Davide couple up following Casa Amor ©ITV ©©ITV

George made his feelings on the whole situation, including Ekin-Su, very clear, stating, "I wasn't going to say much, but I feel bad now because it came out with him (Davide) and Mollie and I didn't really get my chance to say what happened.

"I thought, well, she (Ekin-Su) might tell him something because she's also not innocent and this sort of annoyed me. He doesn't trust her already as it is."

Just another gentle reminder that George and Mollie are family now.

How old is George Tasker?

George is 23 years old.

Where is George Tasker from?

George is from the Cotswolds.

What does George Tasker do for a living?

He is a labourer - yes, and his last name is Tasker.

Why did George Tasker go on Love Island?

Prior to entering the villa as a bombshell, George said, "I’ve been single now for three years. I had a relationship with a girl from Australia - my only girlfriend. It was a long distance relationship so 10,000 miles apart for almost three years. I’m a lot more mature now and I know what I want in a relationship."

We love an emotional glow-up. Shame he only left with a sister.

How would George Tasker's and friends describe him?

George reckons, "Humble, caring, funny, kind. And clumsy, sometimes!".

How did George Tasker feel about treading on toes in Casa Amor?

Again, prior to entering the villa, George said, "I am definitely competitive but I’m more of a perfectionist with myself. I’m in there to try and find someone and if that means treading on people's toes, then that means treading on toes. If it feels right and she feels right with me then you’d be stupid not to go for it - you’ve got to follow your heart. If there is something genuine then I’m going to go for it."

What gives George Tasker the ick?

He revealed, "For me, it has to be bad manners. Everyone should have good manners. And being materialistic or self obsessed."