EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Le Page exposes Love Island scenes that SUCK

Love Island returned in all its glory this week, complete with Maya Jama and her stunning outfits as well as delicious bombshells and Iain Stirling's iconic narrating.

Although we are already falling in love with the batch of Love Island 2023 contestants, hiya Zachariah Noble, we will always have a special place in our hearts for the contestants from days past.

There have been ten seasons of the romance reality TV show and one of the most unforgettable series comes in the form of Love Island 2022.

maya looking incredible ©ITV

Season eight graced our telly screens last summer and provided us with some unforgettable moments, all we have to say is "You're a liar..." and we KNOW you are screaming back "...an actress, go the f * * k out!"

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, whose entire relationship was like watching a telenovela, won the show but several other scenes ensured season eight became a fan favourite. The return of love rat Adam Collard was one such moment as was the drama around Casa Amor and a moment viewers gloriously named #titgate.

One couple who know all about the Casa Amor fall out is Love Island 2022 finalists Tasha Ghouri and her beau Andrew Le Page who were involved in #titgate.

The couple came in fourth place and since leaving the villa have gone from strength to strength. Taking time out from fancy events and holidays - that only makes us a little bit jealous - Tasha and Andrew chatted exclusively to heat about the newest series of Love Island.

At the mention of André Furtado and his ever so slightly jealous behaviour around Catherine Agbaje and her chats with Zachariah, Tasha confessed, "I think it's too soon for him to be territorial."

It is only day three and already André is throwing his toys out the pram because Zach came in and picked Catherine who he had been coupled up with for a grand total of twenty four hours.

"It's a bad move," Andrew admitted before going on to talk about the less fun elements of the show.

"Speaking from experience a lot of guys came in and spoke to Tasha and you've got to let it just happen and she'll find out who she really likes."

"It's not like the outside world," he continued. "You've got to let it just happen. It sucks but you've got to let it just happen."

Poor Mitchel Taylor, he's going through it too...

Words of wisdom from the reality TV star as Tasha and Andrew are still together despite Tasha flirting with several of her fellow Islanders and Andrew getting hot and heavy with Coco Lodge.