Love Island: All Stars – Demi Jones breaks silence on Luis Morrison’s ‘secret girlfriend’

A whole host of ex Love Island stars returning to the villa was always going to get the rumour mill spinning, wasn't it? Especially considering all of these Islanders are already celebs and many have, shall we say, crossed paths with one another – in one way or another – in their fame journeys.

As such, our All Stars were always going to return from the South African villa to a tidal wave of press and social media interest; for some that has worked out well thus far, for others, well, others have been Love Island season one OG Luis Morrison...

Luis Morrison ©©ITV

Even before he entered the villa, stories about his relationship with his two kids and his exes were doing the rounds. Then, while he was getting close with the likes of Love Island 2021's Kaz Kamwi and Love Island 2020's Demi Jones on the show, news of an alleged secret girlfriend IRL hit the press.

Luis and Demi were the first to be dumped from the villa, leaving a question mark over their budding romance and a curiosity over how Demi might take Luis' bad press and alleged secret girlfriend.

Naturally, it was one of the first things we had to speak to Demi about when we brought her in for an episode of our podcast, heat's Under the Duvet (where we were also joined by Demi's bestie Shaughna Phillips).

We were fully expecting her to giggle and nail-bite her way through the awkward Luis questions, but she went deep. DEEP.

Demi Jones ©©ITV

Demi exclusively told heatworld that she spent three days in a holding with Luis after their dumping and things were going WELL.

She said, "So, we were obviously put in holding for a few days when we came out. It was unreal villa, it was massive. It was just me, him and one of the producers. We've got no phone again, we've got to wait until the show's aired before we can fly home. So it was just me and him for three days straight. So, I was really getting on with Luis, do you know what I mean? (Giggling) What am I supposed to do without internet and no mobile phone?"

She then revealed how she processed the public/press response to Luis after leaving holding, adding, "Obviously when we came out, I could see everything that everyone's been saying.

"It wasn't ideal. I didn't think it was that deep or anything, but coming out and seeing it all was a bit mind-blowing."

So how are things with Luis now? Will our girl continue to get to know him IRL?

Demi and Luis share a kiss ©©ITV

"I've known Luis from what he's portrayed to me from day one – no judgement, no history. He was so lovely to me, so coming out and seeing it all has been a bit mad," she told heatworld.

Then we addressed the elephant in the room – does he have a girlfriend?

Demi responded, "Well, I asked him straight up and I was angry and he admitted to me that he hasn't had a secret girlfriend and it is all lies. He was on and off seeing someone last year, or whatever, and that's who they thought it was referring to."

The All Star finished by saying, "I said I'll take the benefit of the doubt on this occasion because I've only known him a few weeks. But I said that if we're carrying on getting to know each other etc, and I see or I hear anything then I will never speak to him again. I've told him that straight up."

Boundaries queen. You know we love to see it.

For more Love Island goss from the latest dumped Islanders, make sure you listen to heat's under the duvet https://podfollow.com/under-the-duvet/view