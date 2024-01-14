Love Island’s Demi Jones speaks out on Mitch Taylor’s ‘messiness’ ahead of All Stars

When it was announced that a bunch of Love Island spin-offs were in the works we had A LOT of questions.

First up, we had Love Island Games - did anyone actually manage to watch that by the way? Strange AF.

Shortly after, it was announced that Love Island: All Stars was in the works – that seemed much more our vibe. And when it was confirmed that Maya Jama would return to host, it upped our intrigue by about a million perfect.

all stars cast ©itv

Who would be taking part? Would we have an Ex on the Beach style showdown with former lovers reuniting? Would enemies be chucked into the villa together?

SO many questions and luckily for us all, soon they will be answered as the series hits our TV screens on Monday 15 January also known as Blue Monday (not any more).

One of the confirmed contestants for this year's series is Demi Jones, the blazing bombshell who took part in Love Island 2020 where she was coupled up with Luke Mabbott and Nas Majeed.

©itv

We managed to catch up with Demi before she made her slow mo entrance into the LI villa where she chatted about potential matches and even mentioned a certain master of mayhem from Love Island 2023.

“I have met Messy Mitch and he is a lovely boy," she revealed, "As long as he keeps the messiness away from me, that’s fine."

For those of you have forgotten, Messy Mitch is the fitting nickname for Mitch Taylor; the northern lad gained the title after causing havoc during the summer. From volleying between Ella Barnes and Abi Moores to gossiping about pretty much every Islander – Mitch was a menace.

Mitch also chatted about Demi ©itv

It turns out that Mitch also had a few words to say about Demi, too, with the gas engineer confessing to meeting her just a few weeks ago, "One person I met at an event in Manchester, early November or October time was Demi Jones. I didn't watch her season but when we had our conversation it was good, bit of a connection, bit of a vibe."

Do we already sense a romantic dalliance on the cards for Demi and Mitch? The 2023 contestant may be hoping to start up a love affair with Demi but there does seem to be a glaring problemo in the form of Mitch's ex...

He caveated, "And then the conversation had to end because she came with Ella [Barnes]," he admitted, "One thing that upsets me, if Demi were to ever come in the villa, is she going to talk to me when she's friends with Ella?"

Only time will tell.

Love Island: All Stars launches on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV